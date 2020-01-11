Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marnus Labuschagne eyeing at number 3 batting position in ODI

Ahead of the ODI series against India, Australia in-form batsman Marnus Labuschagne is eyeing at the number three batting position in the side.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 21:13 IST
Marnus Labuschagne eyeing at number 3 batting position in ODI
Marnus Labuschagne (Photo/ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the ODI series against India, Australia in-form batsman Marnus Labuschagne is eyeing at the number three batting position in the side. "I bat at three for Queensland so (I'd like to bat) three or four. Batting in the middle order for Queensland probably means that's why I'm here and what I've been selected for," cricket.com.au quoted Labuschagne as saying.

Labuschagne, who recently attained the career-best Test ranking and reached the number three spot, bats at number three in the longest format of the game. The 25-year-old has moved up one slot after scores of 215 and 59 against New Zealand that not only made him the 'Player of the Match' but also helped him clinch the 'Player of the Series' award.

He was the highest scorer in the series with 549 runs, while his five previous Tests that include two at home against Pakistan, have seen him amass 896 runs. The series against India will be his debut in the limited-overs of the game.

"I'm not sure where Steve's going to bat, I think that'll have a pretty big influence if I play, where I will play," he said. The right-handed batsman said the series will be a challenge and termed the home side as "toughest opponent in the world at the moment in any format".

"They're the toughest opponent in the world at the moment in any format, so to be able to play them on their home grounds will be a real challenge and it's exciting," Labuschagne said. "As a player, you want to play against the best and perform against the best and there's no better place to do it in India against India," he added.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa. India squad: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami.

The first ODI between India and Australia will be played at Wankhede Stadium on January 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Pandya fails fitness tests, Vijay Shankar replaces him in India A squad

Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Saturday pulled out of the India A teams tour of New Zealand after he failed mandatory fitness tests in Mumbai. The selectors had picked him in the squad without testing him in the Ranji gam...

Jharkhand CM celebrates JMM president Shibu Soren's birthday

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and JMM workers on Saturday celebrated the birthday of party president Shibu Soren here. A cake cutting ceremony was also organised on the occasion. Jharkhand Mukti Morchas president Shibu Soren was bo...

UPDATE 1-US applauds Taiwan president re-election - Pompeo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday said the United States congratulated Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on her re-election and lauded her for seeking stability with China in the face of unrelenting pressure.In a statement that coul...

UPDATE 10-Oman's Sultan Qaboos dies; successor vows to pursue peace

Omans Sultan Qaboos bin Said, one of the Middle Easts longest-serving rulers who maintained the countrys neutrality in regional struggles, died on Friday and his cousin Haitham bin Tariq al-Said was named as his successor in a smooth transi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020