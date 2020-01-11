Manchester United trounce Norwich City 4-0 in Premier League

Manchester United trounced Norwich City 4-0 on Saturday in the ongoing Premier League at Old Trafford here. The Red Devils played aggressively and enjoyed most of the possession in the game. Marcus Rashford scored the first goal of the game for the hosts in the 27th minute of the game.

Both teams went for the interval with a 1-0 scoreline in favor of United. The hosts started the second half on high as Rashford scored the second goal of the game in the 52nd minute.

The 22-year-old scored the goal through penalty. Anthony Martial ruined the day for the visitors as he netted the ball in the 54th minute, taking the scoreline to 3-0. The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side dominated the game and added another goal to the tally. Mason Greenwood scored for the host in 76th minute.

In the injury time, Juan Mata who performed well for the United took a shot at the post but missed it. Hosts secured a comfortable victory over Norwich City. The Red Devil is on the 5th spot in the Premier League table with 34 points while Norwich City is at the bottom with 14 points.

United will next take on table topper's Liverpool on January 19 while Norwich City will face Bournemouth on January 18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

