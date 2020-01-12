Marlies' Davison out of hospital following seizure

Former NHL player Rob Davison was released from a Texas hospital Saturday after suffering a prolonged grand mal seizure. Davison, 39, is an assistant coach for the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. The medical emergency occurred Friday night in the visitors' locker room before the scheduled game against the Texas Stars in Cedar Park, just north of Austin. The players were present at the time of the episode.

Davison was treated at the hospital and kept overnight for observation, according to a news release from the Toronto Maple Leafs, the parent club. He was scheduled to return to Toronto on Saturday with a member of the Marlies' medical staff and will take an indefinite leave from the team.

A grand mal seizure results from abnormal electrical activity in the brain and causes a loss of consciousness and violent muscle contractions, according to the Mayo Clinic. The Marlies forfeited the game.

"I was informed by the leadership group that the entire team was in a state of shock and not comfortable proceeding with tonight's game," Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said Friday night. "We fully support our players and staff in this matter. "The Maple Leafs would like to thank the Stars' medical team and the HEB Center staff for their urgent care."

Davison, a defenseman, had 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) while playing 219 games over seven seasons (2002-10) in the NHL, mostly with the San Jose Sharks. He has been with the Marlies since 2017. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.