Bergeron scores in OT as Bruins dump Islanders

Patrice Bergeron scored 1:33 into overtime Saturday night as the visiting Boston Bruins edged the New York Islanders, 3-2, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Bergeron fired a slap shot past Semyon Varlamov for a power play goal 53 seconds after Brock Nelson was whistled for tripping Brad Marchand.

Jake DeBrusk and John Moore also scored for the Bruins, who have a point in 12 of their last 13 games (7-1-5). Goalie Tuukka Rask made 35 saves. Scott Mayfield and Mathew Barzal scored for the Islanders, who had their two-game winning streak snapped. Varlamov recorded 30 saves.

Mayfield opened and closed the sequence that led to the Islanders taking the lead just 4:36 after faceoff. The defenseman controlled the puck through the neutral zone before dishing to Barzal, who skated around the back of the Bruins net and brought with him all five skaters on the ice. Barzal then passed back to the blue line to a wide-open Mayfield, who shuffled the puck for a couple seconds before firing a shot past Rask, who was screened by four players.

Mayfield inadvertently helped the Bruins tie the game shortly before the midway point of the second. Charlie McAvoy's shot was deflected by Varlamov and bounced to DeBrusk, whose putback ticked off the skate of Mayfield and trickled past Varlamov at the 8:33 mark. Moore gave the Bruins a short-lived lead 5:48 into the third, when he scored his first goal since Dec. 12 by firing a shot from the blue line into the far side of the net.

A turnover by Zdeno Chara -- who began his career with the Islanders in 1997 -- led to Barzal's game-tying goal just 3:45 later. Chara tried to glove an airborne puck, but it bounced off him and to Josh Bailey, who hit Barzal in stride as he descended upon Rask for the point-blank goal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.