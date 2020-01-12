Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guardiola faces up to huge task of Man City renewal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Manchester
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 09:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 09:23 IST
Guardiola faces up to huge task of Man City renewal
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola Image Credit: ANI

Pep Guardiola knows replacing Manchester City's "golden generation" is a tough task but it is one he must accomplish to keep the team at the pinnacle of English football. Talismanic captain Vincent Kompany has already left the Etihad, midfield maestro David Silva is going at the end of this season and all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero is expected to depart when his contract runs out in 2021.

The three players were pivotal to City's rise and have been part of all four of the club's Premier League triumphs between 2012 and last season. The task for Guardiola, whose side look unlikely to defend their Premier League title, is to find players who are good enough to repeat those achievements.

"We cannot deny how important these names have been for the club," said the Catalan ahead of Sunday's Premier League match at Aston Villa. "Vinny is unique, Sergio is unique, David too. These kinds of players are incredible.

"But this club has the duty and obligation to find the best replacements for all of them and as quickly as possible and to anticipate it. "You have to move on and it has to happen. But knowing how important they were, they helped us to be the club we are now."

- New City stars -

Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling have emerged as Premier League stars since Guardiola's arrival but the presence of the old guard, who have been successful under three managers at City, provided a solid foundation. "I live nearly the last four years with these guys and I will always be grateful for what they have done for me and the club, in our period and in the past," said the City boss.

"They were with Roberto (Mancini) and Manuel (Pellegrini) and they were incredibly consistent for many, many years." There is great hope at City that their academy will start to provide a regular supply of first-team players and Phil Foden leads the way. The 19-year-old has been earmarked by Guardiola to step up when Silva walks away this summer.

Some observers believe Foden has not had enough football, given his ability, but the young English midfielder has still made 21 appearances in all competitions this season. "Phil is an incredible player but he still has things to improve," said Guardiola.

"Sometimes you have to be patient. But I say many times that when David is going to leave this season we are not going to buy any player in his position because we have Phil. "We trust Phil. If we didn't believe in him we might go to the market to replace David, but we have Phil.

"He is the guy who is going to take his minutes or maybe he has to fight with Kevin, Gundo (Ilkay Gundogan) and Bernardo (Silva) who can play in that position. "It's the only way to maintain the level as high as possible."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-NFL-Schedule for the 2020 NFL playoffs

The National Football League NFL playoff schedule after Saturdays divisional round games. seeds precede teamsWILD CARD ROUND Saturday, Jan 4AFC-4-Houston Texans 22, 5-Buffalo Bills 19 overtime AFC-6-Tennessee Titans 20, 3-New England Patrio...

The youth might understand the Citizenship Amendment Act, but

The youth might understand the Citizenship Amendment Act, butthose who want to indulge in politics over it will not PMModi....

Titans harass Jackson, stun Ravens in divisional playoffs

Derrick Henry rushed for a franchise-postseason-record 195 yards on 30 carries and also passed for a touchdown, as the Tennessee Titans routed the host Baltimore Ravens 28-12 on Saturday night in the AFC divisional playoff round. It was the...

The energy of youth will form the basis of change in 21st century: Modi

The energy of youth will form the basis of change in 21st century PM Modi at Belur Math....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020