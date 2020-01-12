Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaga sack coach Sanchez del Amo over explicit video

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 09:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 09:28 IST
Malaga sack coach Sanchez del Amo over explicit video
Image Credit: Pixabay

Spanish club Malaga on Saturday said they had sacked coach Victor Sanchez del Amo after an explicit video showing his semi-naked body was posted on the internet. Sanchez del Amo, a 43-year-old former Real Madrid and Spain winger, had been suspended on Tuesday by the club.

However, the club said it had been unable to reach "a friendly separation". "Malaga Football Club has made the decision to dismiss Victor Sanchez del Amo due to disciplinary reasons," said a statement.

"Malaga has made the decision taking into account the serious damage caused to the institution by the recent events, aiming to minimise the impact on the team and the entire organisation. "Until a new coach is named, Sergio Pellicer will act as first team coach."

Sanchez del Amo had responded to the appearance of the video by claiming he was the victim of blackmail. "The matter is in the hands of the police," he said.

"Sharing or disseminating intimate content of any person without consent is a crime." Malaga, who just missed promotion last season, are 16th in the 22-team Spanish second division.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-NFL-Schedule for the 2020 NFL playoffs

The National Football League NFL playoff schedule after Saturdays divisional round games. seeds precede teamsWILD CARD ROUND Saturday, Jan 4AFC-4-Houston Texans 22, 5-Buffalo Bills 19 overtime AFC-6-Tennessee Titans 20, 3-New England Patrio...

The youth might understand the Citizenship Amendment Act, but

The youth might understand the Citizenship Amendment Act, butthose who want to indulge in politics over it will not PMModi....

Titans harass Jackson, stun Ravens in divisional playoffs

Derrick Henry rushed for a franchise-postseason-record 195 yards on 30 carries and also passed for a touchdown, as the Tennessee Titans routed the host Baltimore Ravens 28-12 on Saturday night in the AFC divisional playoff round. It was the...

The energy of youth will form the basis of change in 21st century: Modi

The energy of youth will form the basis of change in 21st century PM Modi at Belur Math....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020