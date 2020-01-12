Left Menu
Development News Edition

Burns, Sharks down Stars in Pavelski's return

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Jose
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 11:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 11:49 IST
Burns, Sharks down Stars in Pavelski's return
Image Credit: Flickr

Brent Burns had a goal and an assist as the San Jose Sharks spoiled the return of former captain Joe Pavelski, defeating the visiting Dallas Stars 2-1 Saturday night. Patrick Marleau, who became the fifth player in NHL history to appear in 1,700 games, also scored for the Sharks, and goaltender Aaron Dell made 27 saves.

Jamie Benn scored for Dallas, which had its six-game winning streak snapped. Anton Khudobin stopped 24 of 26 shots. Pavelski played his first 13 seasons in San Jose, serving as captain for his final four. He received a video tribute and a rousing ovation from Sharks fans.

The Sharks played their second straight game without current captain Logan Couture, who suffered a fractured left ankle Tuesday against St. Louis. Benn gave the Stars the lead with a power-play goal just 1:32 into the first period. Tyler Seguin faked a shot from the top of the left faceoff circle and passed to Benn at the top of the crease, and he deflected the pass past Dell. Miro Heiskanen got the secondary assist.

Burns tied the score at 15:33 of the first, as Timo Meier's shot from the top of the right faceoff circle deflected off the back of Burns' left skate and through Khudobin's legs. Erik Karlsson also was credited with an assist. Marleau broke the tie at 2:56 of the second. Burns' shot from the point was saved by Khudobin, but Tomas Hertl was able to get to the rebound and tip it toward Marleau, who was skating toward the left post. Marleau pushed the puck into an empty net for the winner.

Sharks forward Joe Thornton played in his 1,613th game, passing Ray Bourque for 11th in league history. The Sharks swept their two-game homestand and will travel to Arizona for a game Tuesday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi BJP takes out march in support of CAA

The Delhi unit of the BJP on Sunday took out a march in Lutyens Delhi in support of the amended Citizenship Act.Carrying cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, party volunteers participated in the march from D...

Ravens' Yanda accuses Titans' Simmons of spitting in face

After Saturdays 28-12 upset loss to Tennessee in the AFC divisional playoffs, Baltimore Ravens veteran offensive lineman Marshal Yanda accused Titans rookie defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons of spitting in his face. Yanda, a 13-year veteran...

Taiwan leader meets top US official after her election win

Fresh from a landslide reelection victory, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen met with the de facto US ambassador to Taipei, as China warned that countries should stick with recognizing communist-ruled Beijing as the rightful government of One C...

Brady: Negotiations 'not my concern at this point'

New England Patriots Tom Brady said Saturday that he has yet to focus on his impending free agency and that there have not been significant discussions with the team about his contract situation. The contract things, a week after the season...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020