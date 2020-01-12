Left Menu
Tennis-Djokovic beats Nadal to keep Serbia alive in ATP Cup final

Novak Djokovic recorded a straight-sets victory over long-time rival Rafael Nadal on Sunday to keep Serbia's hopes alive in the final of the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Sydney. Djokovic won 6-2 7-6(4), extending his dominance over the Spaniard on hardcourts, a surface Nadal has not beaten him on since 2013.

The tie will now be decided by a high-stakes doubles match, where the world's two highest-ranked players will face off to determine the winner of the $15 million event. Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut earlier completed a flawless tournament by defeating Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 7-5 6-1.

