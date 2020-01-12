Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mundhe, Takawale tons put Nagaland on top

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sovima
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 20:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 20:48 IST
Mundhe, Takawale tons put Nagaland on top

Wicketkeeper-batsman Yogesh Takawale slammed an unbeaten 117 as Nagaland batsmen made merry against the Arunachal Pradesh to pile up a mammoth 543 for seven declared in their Ranji Trophy Plate group fixture here on Sunday. Takawale's knock from 162 balls, laced with 14 fours, came after No 3 Shrikant Mundhe top-scored for the team with 166 on the opening day at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium here.

Mundhe also claimed three for 32 to leave Arunachal Pradesh reeling at 141 for four in 37 overs, trailing by 393 runs. Resuming the day on 356 for five with Takawale unbeaten on his overnight score of 13, the wicketkeeper batsman continued from where he had left and got a fine support from Sedezhalie Rupero.

The No 7, Rupero, was at his defiant best in his 53 from 120 balls (8x4) as the duo put together 138 runs as Arunachal Pradesh bowlers had a tough outing for second successive day. Brief Scores

In Sovima: Nagaland 534/7 declared; 140.2 overs (Shrikant Mundhe 166, Yogesh Takawale 117 not out, Hokaito Zhimomi 76, Sedezhalie Rupero 53, Rongsen Jonathan 49). Arunachal Pradesh 141/4; 37 overs (Rahul Dalal 64 batting). In Balurghat: Bihar 431; 130.2 overs (Indrajit Kumar 134, MD Rahmatullah 71, Atulya Priyankar 64, Kumar Mridul 51). Manipur 40/4; 21 overs.

In Chandigarh: Sikkim 264. Chandigarh 338/8;90 overs (Gurinder Singh 99, Bipul Sharma 58, Raman Bishnoi 51, Uday Kaul 44; Ishwar Chaudhary 4/88). In Puducherry: Goa 270; 87.5 overs (Amit Verma 121; Ashith Rajiv 5/45) and 0/0; 1 over. Puducherry 260; 65.4 overs (Paras Dogra 194; Felix Almeo 6/73).

In Kolkata: Meghalaya 414/4; 90 overs (Dipu Sangma 114, DB Ravi Teja 119, Sanjay Yadav 107) vs Mizoram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Decomposed tiger carcass found in Maha, cattle owner held

Two people were arrested after a highly decomposed tiger carcass was found on Saturday in Bramhapuri Forest Division of Maharashtras Chandrapur district, officials said. The body of the tiger was found in compartment no 1179 in Mudza beat ...

Roses offered to traffic violators in Jammu

The officials of Motor Vehicles Department MVD on Sunday presented roses to traffic rule violators in different parts of Jammu region instead of issuing challans as part of a campaign during the 31st National Road Safety Week, a senior offi...

Will obey Cong order to not implement CAA: Sushilkumar Shinde

Senior Congress leader and former Union Home minister Sushilkumar Shinde on Sunday said the Congress will follow its high commands directive to not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in states ruled by the party. He was replying t...

UK and Germany condemn arrest of Britain's Tehran ambassador - UK PM's office

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the arrest of Britains ambassador to Tehran, a spokesman from Johnsons office said in a statement issued after the two leaders spoke on Sunday.On Iran, they ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020