Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sarwate takes six as Vidarbha thrash Bengal inside two days

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 21:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 21:33 IST
Sarwate takes six as Vidarbha thrash Bengal inside two days

Bengal batting was in shambles for the second day in a row as defending champions Vidarbha cruised to a nine wicket victory in a Ranji Trophy group A encounter riding on left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate's six-wicket haul. Vidarbha scored 212 in their first innings in reply to Bengal's paltry 170 and then Sarwate spun a web on a difficult track to bowl the visitors out for 99 in their second essay. With 6 for47 in the second innings, Sarwate finished with match figures of 10 for 100.

That target of 58 was achieved with minimum fuss in 13.5 overs losing skipper Faiz Fazal's wicket as Vidarbha now have 17 points and are in contention for a quarter-final berth from the cross-pool combining groups A and B. Bengal on the otherhand will now find it extremely difficult after another disastrous batting performance with nine batsmen failing to reach double figures.

Veteran Anushtup Majumdar (29) was the only one who showed some resistance as Abhimanyu Easwaran's lean patch continued. On a pitch that was slightly challenging, save former skipper Manoj Tiwary's first innings knock, none of the Bengal players were able to show technique to last long enough and fight it out. Earlier, Vidarbha were reduced to 101 for 5 at one stage but the two of three Akshays in the line-up -- Wadkar (49) and Karnewar (34) added 77 runs for the sicxth wicket not only to surpass the Bengal total but also demoralize the opposition on a track which was spinners' paradise.

Once the lead was 42, it was difficult for Bengal but once again, the performance was an indicator that some of the top-order batsmen barring Tiwary still remain flat-track bullies.

Brief Scores Bengal 170 and 99 (Aditya Sarwate 6/47)

Vidarbha 212 (Faiz Fazal 51, Akshay Wadkar 49, Arnab Nandi 3/51) and 61/1. Vidarbha 6. Bengal 0. Gujarat 325. Rajasthan 142/1 (Manender Singh 61 batting).

Hyderabad 225. Andhra 237/1 (Prashanth Kumar 117 batting, Hanuma Vihari 41 batting) Kerala 227 and 88/5 (Gurkeerat Singh Mann 4/27). Punjab 218.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Russian-led air strikes suspended in Idlib after ceasefire - residents

Russia and its allies halted airstrikes in Syrias Idlib region on Sunday as a ceasefire agreed with Turkey came into force, residents, rebels and respondents said, although few were optimistic the truce would hold. Hundreds of thousands of ...

Tennis-ATP makes $500,000 donation for Australian bushfire relief

The ATP will donate 500,000 to the WWF Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund as part of the bushfire relief efforts, the governing body of mens tennis said on Sunday. The donation from players was announced by Novak Djokovic and Rafa...

Iran's Khamenei calls for better regional cooperation, criticizes U.S.

Irans Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called on Sunday for increased cooperation among countries in the region to deal with problems he blamed on the United States, his official website said.The situation in the region is inappropri...

Box Office: '1917' Defeats 'Star Wars' With $36.5 Million Weekend

Sam Mendes 1917 marched to box office victory, earning a solid 36.5 million from 3,434 theaters in its first weekend of wide release.Universal and DreamWorks World War I drama also defeated Disneys Star Wars Rise of Skywalker, the final cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020