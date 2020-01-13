Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 19:30 GMT/14:30 ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 01:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 01:00 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 19:30 GMT/14:30 ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of XX 7:30 p.m. GMT/ 2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

TENNIS-ATPCUP Djokovic leads Serbia to ATP Cup glory

SYDNEY - Novak Djokovic inspired Serbia to victory in the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Sydney after defeating his long-term Spanish rival Rafael Nadal in singles on Sunday before playing a pivotal role in the deciding doubles match. TENNIS-FEDERER

Federer responds to Thunberg's 'wake-up' volley Roger Federer has responded to criticism from teenaged climate change activist Greta Thunberg, saying he is “happy to be reminded” of his responsibilities.

IRAN-DEFECTION-ALIZADEH Iran's only female Olympic medalist says she has defected

DUBAI - Iran’s only female Olympic medalist has said on social media she had left her homeland because she had had enough of being used by its authorities as a propaganda tool. SPORTS

ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/ (PIX) (TV) Trial of former World Athletics President Lamine Diack to begin

The trial of former World Athletics (IAAF) President, Lamine Diack, and his son Papa Massata Diack for corruption is expected to be in Paris on January 13. 13 Jan

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-WILDER-FURY/ (TV) Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder news conference

Undefeated WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay "The Bronze Bomber" Wilder and unbeaten lineal champion Tyson "The Gypsy King" Fury will go face to face at a Los Angeles news conference before they continue their rivalry in the ring Saturday, February 22 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. 13 Jan

MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV) Rallying - Dakar Rally

Stage eight of the Dakar Rally is a 713-kilometre route starting and finishing in Wadi Al Dawasir. 13 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend

Five talking points from the Premier League weekend. 13 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-AMO/REPORT (PIX) Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain vs Monaco

Paris St Germain faces Monaco in French Ligue 1 soccer match 12 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-JUV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Juventus

AS Roma host Juventus in a Serie A match. 12 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/ Soccer - Italy - Talking-points from the Serie A weekend

Talking-points from the Serie A weekend, 13 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TENNIS-ADELAIDE/ Tennis - ATP 250 - Adelaide International

Round one of the Adelaide International - an ATP 250 tournament. 13 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

TENNIS-ADELAIDE/ Tennis - WTA Premier - Adelaide International

Round one of the Adelaide International - a WTA Premier tournament 13 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

TENNIS-HOBART/ Tennis - WTA International - Hobart International

Day one of the Hobart International - the 27th edition of the tournament at the Domain Tennis Centre in Tasmania acts as a warm up for the Australian Open. 13 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE CLIMATE-CHANGE/TRIAL (TV)

Tribunal delivers verdict in trial of Swiss climate activists vs Credit Suisse for tennis sit-in Verdict for a dozen Swiss climate activists who have refused to pay a fine for playing tennis inside branches of Credit Suisse bank last year in a "civil disobedience" stunt intended to highlight the bank's fossil fuel investments and push tennis star Roger Federer to ditch his sponsorship deal with the bank.

13 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Tharoor visits Jamia, JNU, Shaheen Bagh; says CAA against Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of unity

Expressing solidarity with those protesting against the amended citizenship act, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday visited Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh and said that the law was against the ideals of unity espoused by Mahatm...

UPDATE 1-Malta's new leader promises to keep strengthening rule of law

Maltas incoming leader Robert Abela promised to strengthen the rule of law and said the country would emerge stronger after recent events, in an address on Sunday a day before he is due to succeed Joseph Muscat as prime minister. Muscat is ...

UPDATE 1-Pentagon chief says no specific evidence Iran was plotting to attack four U.S. embassies

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday said he did not see specific evidence from intelligence officials that Iran was planning to attack four U.S. embassies, an assertion made by President Donald Trump in justifying the killing of Ira...

Colombia says police foil attempt to assassinate FARC leader Timochenko

Colombian police thwarted an assassination attempt against Rodrigo Londono, former commander of the demobilized FARC rebels better known by his nom de guerre Timochenko, a senior official said Sunday. General Oscar Atehortua, director of Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020