Report: TV network courts Brees as analyst

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has received calls from at least one non-ESPN network regarding his interest in being a TV analyst next year, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday. Brees, who turns 41 on Wednesday, has not decided whether he will play a 20th NFL season in 2020.

"Drew has not spoken with them or anyone about any new opportunities," a source close to Brees told ESPN. "Until such time as a decision is made about next season, he will not be engaging in any conversations regarding or considering any new opportunities." Saints head coach Sean Payton was asked Sunday on ESPN's pregame show if he anticipates Brees retiring.

"No, I see him on the field this upcoming season," Payton replied, adding he plans to speak with Brees on Monday. Brees is set to hit free agency, but the expectation is that he either retires or returns to the Saints. If the team does not sign him to a new contract before March 18, Brees' contract will void and leave $21.3 million in dead money on the Saints' cap.

The Saints' other quarterbacks are also set to be free agents, with Teddy Bridgewater unrestricted and Taysom Hill restricted. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.