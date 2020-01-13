Left Menu
Jimmy Johnson elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

  Updated: 13-01-2020 07:23 IST
  Created: 13-01-2020 07:22 IST
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach and current FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, news that was revealed in a surprise presentation on Sunday. Johnson, 76, was emotional after learning of his inclusion for the special centennial class in much the same manner that Bill Cowher discovered that he was being named for the Hall of Fame a day earlier.

Like with Cowher on the CBS pregame show for Saturday's Tennessee Titans-Baltimore Ravens AFC divisional round game, Hall of Fame president David Baker walked onto the FOX set at halftime of Sunday's NFC divisional round game pitting the Seattle Seahawks against the Green Bay Packers. Baker then broke the news that Johnson was chosen for enshrinement. Johnson, who also coached four years for the Miami Dolphins, had a tear in his eye upon hearing the news.

The 2020 centennial class -- which will comprise two coaches, three contributors and 10 senior players picked from 38 total finalists -- was chosen by a special "Blue-Ribbon Panel" last Wednesday and will be revealed in full this Wednesday on "Good Morning Football" on NFL Network. The selection of Cowher and Johnson means that fellow coaching finalists Don Coryell, Tom Flores, Mike Holmgren, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves and Dick Vermeil will not be chosen for enshrinement in this class.

Johnson succeeded Tom Landry as the second coach in Cowboys' history. He overcame a 1-15 start in 1989 and quickly made Dallas a contender over the next two seasons before securing back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1992 and 1993. Johnson posted a 44-36 record during his five seasons with Dallas before parting ways with the Cowboys.

He replaced another legendary coach in Don Shula when he became head coach of the Dolphins in 1996, guiding the club to three playoff appearances during his four-year stint. Johnson had an 80-64 overall coaching record in the NFL. The 2020 Hall of Fame class will also include the traditional group of five modern-era players, who will be selected from 15 finalists on Feb. 1, the day before the Super Bowl.

