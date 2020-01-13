Left Menu
Report: Giants tab Graham DC; Dolphins to elevate Boyer

  Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 13-01-2020 10:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 10:28 IST
The New York Giants are expected to hire Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for the same position under new head coach Joe Judge, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday. Pelissero also reported the Dolphins are expected to promote Josh Boyer to defensive coordinator. Boyer, 42, was named Miami's defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach on Feb. 8.

Graham, 40, worked with Judge on the New England Patriots coaching staff from 2012-15 before joining the Giants as their defensive line coach in 2016-17. He then served as Green Bay Packers linebackers coach/run game coordinator in 2018. Graham and Boyer were hired last year by Dolphins coach Brian Flores, a former colleague with the Patriots.

Judge, 38, was the wide receivers coach for the Patriots in 2019. He replaced Pat Shurmur, who was fired by the Giants on Dec. 30 after two seasons and a 9-23 record. The Dolphins' defense struggled mightily during the regular season, surrendering the third-most average yards per game (397.8) and the most points per game (30.9).

New York will retain wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Tolbert joined the Giants in 2018. --Field Level Media

