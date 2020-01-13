Left Menu
Report: ESPN set to make huge run at Romo

ESPN is prepared to make Tony Romo the highest-paid sportscaster in television history, according to a report Sunday by Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy. The reported multi-year deal could pay Romo, who is currently with CBS, between $10-$14 million annually while installing him as analyst on "Monday Night Football," succeeding Booger McFarland, according to McCarthy.

Additionally, Romo could potentially lead ESPN's NFL coverage if parent company Disney acquires an NFL game package from Fox Sports, CBS Sports or NBC Sports in the next round of negotiations in 2020-2021. The 39-year-old former Dallas Cowboys quarterback becomes a broadcasting free agent this offseason. He's currently in the final year of his initial three-year contract with CBS, which reportedly pays about $4 million annually.

The report notes that CBS has the right to match ESPN's offer. For comparison, Front Office Sports reports that Troy Aikman, Fox's top NFL analyst, makes about $7.5 million per year, while Jon Gruden earned about $6.5 million a year at ESPN for MNF duties prior to returning to the Oakland Raiders.

Romo, a four-time Pro Bowler, played 156 regular-season games (127 starts) over 13 seasons with the Cowboys. He ended with a 78-49 regular-season record and posted a 2-4 record in the playoffs.

