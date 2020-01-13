Left Menu
Record breaker Aguero will 'die scoring goals', says Guardiola

Record breaker Aguero will 'die scoring goals', says Guardiola

London, Jan 13 (AFP) Sergio Aguero, fresh from breaking two more goalscoring records in Sunday's 6-1 thrashing of Aston Villa, will "die scoring goals", according to proud Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. The 31-year-old Argentine international broke the record for the number of goals by a non-English player, previously held by Thierry Henry, and hat-tricks (breaking Alan Shearer's mark) in the Premier League with his 12th treble to take his tally to 177 goals since he made his Premier League debut in 2011.

Victory still left defending champions City 14 points shy of league leaders Liverpool -- who also have a game in hand -- but Guardiola was keener to eulogise about Aguero. "It's an honour to be here the day he achieved that, hopefully he can score more. He will die scoring goals," purred Guardiola.

"Sergio is one of the best, no doubt. The best is Messi, but the rest? Sergio is absolutely one of them. "All the players in the locker room congratulated him. To break this record of an incredible legend like Thierry Henry, it means it's not just for a short period, it's many years.

"To be the foreign player with the most goals and hat-tricks speaks for itself. "There are players through the incredible history of English football and he is one of them, he helps to make the Premier League and English football better." (AFP) APA

APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

