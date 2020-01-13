Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mashrafe gives up Bangladesh contract riches

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 17:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 17:29 IST
Mashrafe gives up Bangladesh contract riches
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Bangladesh One-Day International captain Mashrafe Mortaza has withdrawn from his lucrative national team contract amid growing concern over his form and fitness but has been offered a "grand farewell" match. Mashrafe, 36, stayed as captain even after becoming a member of parliament for the ruling party in 2018. That affected his form as he claimed just one wicket in eight matches in the World Cup in England last year.

He has taken just eight wickets in 12 matches in the Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 tournament but had been expected to be a contracted player despite his poor form. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan told reporters that Mashrafe did not wish to continue as a contracted player.

"We have accepted his proposal." Mashrafe will lose a guaranteed monthly wage of at least USD 5,000 as well as lucrative sponsorship deals. The BCB usually put at least 15 players under contract but has promised to increase the number.

The board has also raised Test match fees by 70 percent to USD7,000 dollars a game as part of an accord after players went on strike last year. Bangladesh will organize a farewell match for Mashrafe if he wants it, the president added. The board offered a game against Zimbabwe as a testimonial last September, but he refused.

"We want to give him a grand farewell in a way that no other player got. Now if he agrees, then it's OK. But if he doesn't want it, we have nothing to do," said Hassan. Mashrafe, who has undergone at least half a dozen knee operations, did not mention a retirement plan when he spoke to reporters last week.

"I am just enjoying whatever I am playing now. I don't know whether I will retire from the field, I have not yet decided," he said. "There is a matter of selection. I don't automatically count myself in the team after taking one wicket in eight matches. If the selectors think that they will give me a chance, I will definitely try my best to fulfill their expectations," he added.

Mashrafe enjoys iconic status in Bangladesh after leading the team through its transition from international whipping boys to a respected part of international limited-overs competition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Toddler found dead in canal

A two-and-a-half-year old boy drowned in a canal near Kottur in the district on Monday, police said. Harshavardhans mother Chitradevi had gone to her mothers place while he was playing with chickens in front of his house, the police said. ...

Singapore Airlines to start fifth weekly flight on Kolkata-Singapore route

Singapore Airlines on Monday announced that it will be starting its fifth weekly flight on the Singapore-Kolkata route using A350-900 aircraft from March 29. It said on the same day, its regional wing SilkAir will cease flight operations to...

Application filed in SC for dump mining permission: Goa CM

Goa has filed an application in the Supreme Court to allow iron ore dump mining activities in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday. Mining came to a standstill in Goa in March, 2018 after the Supreme Court, in February th...

Jalaj Saxena's seven for hand Kerala 210-run win over Punjab

All-rounder Jalaj Saxena picked up seven wickets for 51 runs with his off-spin to guide Kerala to a 21-run win over Punjab in a low-scoring Ranji Trophy Group A match here on Monday. Chasing a meagre 146 runs for win, Punjab lost wickets at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020