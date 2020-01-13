Left Menu
Soccer-Bundesliga signs with Amazon Web Services for real-time statistics

  • Updated: 13-01-2020 17:40 IST
Germany's Bundesliga said on Monday that it had signed a deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS), making the Amazon.com company its official technology provider to deliver advanced real-time statistics to spectators from this season. The deal, which makes the Bundesliga the first soccer league to establish cooperation with AWS, will see spectators receive in-depth insights for every live broadcast of games in the top two tiers of German soccer across mobile, television and web.

"The... statistics service will deliver data across multiple platforms and devices, providing fans with new user experience and visualizations, to keeps fans engaged, no matter where they are," the Bundesliga said in a statement. The league added that AWS machine learning capabilities will offer fans real-time predictions on when a goal is likely to be scored and identify potential goalscoring opportunities.

It will also highlight how teams are positioning and controlling play based on live data streams as well as historical data from over 10,000 Bundesliga games. The Bundesliga season resumes on Jan. 17 following its winter break.

