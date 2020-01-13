Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's Demiral in race to be fit for Euro 2020 after knee injury

  • PTI
  • |
  • Milan
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 19:13 IST
Turkey's Demiral in race to be fit for Euro 2020 after knee injury
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Juventus defender Merih Demiral will undergo surgery after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury at the weekend, the Serie A champions announced on Monday, with the Turkish international's Euro 2020 participation now at risk. Demiral scored in the third minute of the 2-1 win over Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday before limping off a quarter of an hour later. The 21-year-old fell back on his left leg after jumping for a header.

"Demiral sustained a sprain to his left knee," Juventus said in a statement. "Surgical intervention will be required in the coming days." Recovery time for such an injury takes between four and six months.

Turkey plays the opening match of Euro 2020 against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico on June 12. Roma's Italy international Nicolo Zaniolo also suffered a cruciate ligament injury during Sunday's game with his season also at risk.

The 20-year-old was stretchered off the pitch in tears in the 36th minute and will undergo surgery in Rome on Monday. "Come on Nicolo! I'm waiting for you on the pitch more determined than ever," said Italy coach Roberto Mancini in a Twitter post on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

ED raids 11 locations in Kolkata in connection with Hawala case

Enforcement Directorate ED conducted raids at 11 locations here on Monday linked with hawala operator Inamul Haq.Haq, a cattle smuggler, was arrested in March 2018 by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI in connection with an alleged bri...

U.S. Supreme Court tosses ruling that revived suit against Iran central bank

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a lower court ruling that revived a 1.68 billion lawsuit against Irans central bank by families of troops killed in the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Lebanon in light of a new f...

NGO moves SC challenging CAA, National Population Register

An NGO has moved the Supreme Court seeking that the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the government notification on the exercise for preparing National Population Register NPR be declared unconstitutional. The plea filed by Minority Front ...

MP: IAF officer who posed as Amit Shah remanded in cop custody

An Indian Air Force officer arrested for allegedly posing as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and calling up the Madhya Pradesh governor to get a dentist friend appointed as vice chancellor of a university was on Monday remanded in police cust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020