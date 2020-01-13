Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Newcastle's Bruce to discuss transfers with owner amid injury crisis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 19:20 IST
Soccer-Newcastle's Bruce to discuss transfers with owner amid injury crisis

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce said on Monday that he would meet club owner Mike Ashley and discuss the possibility of signing reinforcements in the January transfer window as the club's injury woes show no sign of abating. A depleted Newcastle side dug deep to come away from Wolverhampton Wanderers with a point over the Premier League weekend but they lost defender Paul Dummett and striker Dwight Gayle to injuries within the first 30 minutes.

Bruce said it was the worst injury crisis he had seen in 40 years with as many as 13 players sidelined -- the highest among all Premier League clubs -- and the 59-year-old said he is pinning his hopes on Joelinton to lead the line. "Paul Dummett and Dwight Gayle will have scans today so they'll not be involved tomorrow," Bruce told reporters ahead of Tuesday's FA Cup third round replay against Rochdale.

"Allan Saint-Maximin has trained for the last two days but tomorrow might be a bit early. The same goes for (Jonjo) Shelvey... I am hoping (Joelinton) declares himself fit. We are hoping this could be the game for him. "I'm meeting up with the owner in the next couple of days, that's planned... Most of the injuries are minor. I'm not one for bringing them in for the sake of it. He's been very supportive of me, I'd expect that."

Joelinton, who signed for the club in the close season for a club record deal, has scored only one goal in 23 games and is shaking off a groin injury. Despite a thin squad to choose from, Bruce said he is eyeing a run in the FA Cup with another League One (third tier) side, Oxford United, awaiting them in the fourth round.

"I've said it since I walked through the door, we'll play as strong as we possibly can. We've got a wonderful chance," Bruce added. "For too many years we haven't had any cup run at all. It doesn't do any harm. We've got two League One teams to be in the fifth round, so let's go for it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

ED raids 11 locations in Kolkata in connection with Hawala case

Enforcement Directorate ED conducted raids at 11 locations here on Monday linked with hawala operator Inamul Haq.Haq, a cattle smuggler, was arrested in March 2018 by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI in connection with an alleged bri...

U.S. Supreme Court tosses ruling that revived suit against Iran central bank

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a lower court ruling that revived a 1.68 billion lawsuit against Irans central bank by families of troops killed in the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Lebanon in light of a new f...

NGO moves SC challenging CAA, National Population Register

An NGO has moved the Supreme Court seeking that the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the government notification on the exercise for preparing National Population Register NPR be declared unconstitutional. The plea filed by Minority Front ...

MP: IAF officer who posed as Amit Shah remanded in cop custody

An Indian Air Force officer arrested for allegedly posing as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and calling up the Madhya Pradesh governor to get a dentist friend appointed as vice chancellor of a university was on Monday remanded in police cust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020