Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seahawks' Clowney on future: 'I just want to win'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 22:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 21:45 IST
Seahawks' Clowney on future: 'I just want to win'
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Seahawks)

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he let it be known he is looking for one thing in a new team: a solid shot at a Super Bowl ring. The Seahawks fell short of that goal this year, losing 28-23 to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC divisional round on Sunday night.

"I just want to win," he said after the game, per ESPN. "I'm trying to get to the Super Bowl by any means. That's what I'm looking for: Who's going to get me there? I ain't looking to get on no sorry team. ... That ain't going to fly. I ain't gonna put my body through all of that just to lose no 16 games, go home with my check. I'd hate that, so that ain't what I'm doing. So if I can't win no Super Bowl, I ain't going to no team that can't win." The former No. 1 overall draft pick spent his first five NFL seasons with the Houston Texans, who traded him to Seattle in August. The Seahawks agreed not to put the franchise or transition tag on him, allowing him to explore free agency.

He played much of the season through a core-muscle injury sustained in Week 10. He could have surgery for the injury, which he decided to put off in the season. "They tell me every week: 'Thank you for not quitting on us and not giving up.' I said, 'Y'all ain't never got to worry about that with me,'" he said of his teammates. "If I can go, I'm going to go. That's what it is. If I was able to go the rest of the season, fight for them, I was going to fight for them."

Clowney played on a one-year, $15 million deal this season. He appeared in 13 games and made 31 tackles and had three sacks, regular-season lows since his rookie season in 2014 when he played in just four games. The Seahawks likely will make a run at keeping Clowney, who turns 27 next month, but he was far from committal on Sunday night.

"It's been great," he said of his Seattle season. "It's been great. Great experience. I met a great group of guys. I just told them, 'I appreciate everyone in this locker room because I didn't know how it was going to go when I got to Seattle' ... so I walked in laughing and giggling. They've been accepting me ever since. I think it was a good experience."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

SAI centres should be given more facilities: Jina Gohain

Injured Archer Sibangini Gohains mother on Monday said that SAI centres should be well equipped with the medical facilities in case of any emergency. Gohain had got injured while practising for the Khelo India event in Guwahati, last week.S...

JNU fees hike issue sorted, agitation 'unjustified': Pokhriyal

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday appealed to the students to call off their agitation since their key demand regarding hike in fees has been settled. The main demand related to increase in service and utility charges and other relate...

CPI claims permission not given for anti-CAA meeting to be

The CPI here on Monday claimed permission has been denied to the partys proposed public meeting here on CAA to be addressed by former JNUSU leader Kanhaiya Kumar and others. CPI leader E T Narasimha, in a party release, said they sought pe...

Jana Sena chief meets Nadda; sparks speculation of forging ties in AP

Telugu film actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party JSP chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday met BJP working president J P Nadda in the national capital amid speculation that the two parties might forge an alliance in Andhra Pradesh. Pawan, alo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020