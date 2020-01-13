Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 22:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 22:25 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Top 25 roundup: Purdue stuns No. 8 Michigan St.

Sophomore forward Trevion Williams led four scorers in double figures with 16 points, lifting host Purdue to a stunning 71-42 upset of No. 8 Michigan State in West Lafayette, Ind. Williams added seven rebounds and four assists as the Boilermakers (10-7, 3-3 Big Ten) snapped a two-game losing streak and won their 15th consecutive home conference game. The 29-point margin was the second-largest in the history of the series, trailing only Purdue's 30-point home win on Feb. 27, 1971. The Boilermakers have won five of their past six home games against top-10 opponents. NBA roundup: Irving shines in return as Nets blast Hawks

Kyrie Irving scored 21 points in his first game in nearly two months as the Brooklyn Nets never trailed and cruised to a 108-86 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night in New York. Irving returned from missing 26 games with right shoulder impingement. In his first game since Nov. 14 at Denver, the All-Star guard made 10 of 11 shots, hit his one 3-point try and had three assists in 20 minutes. Federer ready and in good shape for Australian Open campaign

Roger Federer declared himself ready on Monday to kick off the new season at next week's Australian Open despite having played no competitive matches since November. The 20-times Grand Slam winner was scheduled to warmup for the year's first major at the inaugural ATP Cup in Australia but withdrew to spend more time with his family. Reports: Lions add Eagles assistant Undlin as DC

The Detroit Lions tabbed Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach Cory Undlin to serve as their defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports Monday. Lions head coach Matt Patricia and Undlin both got their starts in the NFL coaching ranks in 2004 with the New England Patriots. Judges adjourn Diack trial for athletics doping cover-up

French judges on Monday adjourned the trial of Lamine Diack, the disgraced former head of athletics' governing body IAAF who faces charges of corruption and money laundering linked to a Russian doping scandal. Less than an hour after the hearing began, the trial was halted for procedural reasons and postponed until an unknown date. ITF, Grand Slams pledge additional $400,000 to bushfire relief efforts

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) and three Grand Slams -- Wimbledon, U.S. Open and French Open -- have collectively pledged $400,000 to Australian bushfire relief efforts, the sport's international governing body said on Monday. Twenty-eight people have been killed and thousands made homeless in recent months as huge fires scorched through 11.2 million hectares (27.7 million acres), nearly half the area of the United Kingdom. Seahawks' Clowney on future: 'I just want to win'

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he let it be known he is looking for one thing in a new team: a solid shot at a Super Bowl ring. The Seahawks fell short of that goal this year, losing 28-23 to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC divisional round on Sunday night. Iran's only female Olympic medalist in the Netherlands - NOS

Iran's only female Olympic medalist has been training in the southern Dutch city of Eindhoven after leaving her homeland several weeks ago, national broadcaster NOS reported on Monday. Taekwondo champion Kimia Alizadeh, who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, had said on social media she left because she had had enough of being used by its authorities as a propaganda tool. Jaguars part ways with offensive coordinator DeFilippo

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Monday that offensive coordinator John DeFilippo will not return for a second season in 2020. The Jaguars were 6-10 and finished 26th in scoring and 20th in total offense in 2019, although DeFilippo was generally praised for his work developing rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II following Nick Foles' injury in the season opener. MLB MVPs and Hollywood stars go to bat for California families

Major League Baseball's best and Hollywood's brightest teamed up to raise money for families affected by wildfires, mass shootings and other tragedies in California with a softball game in picturesque Malibu on Sunday. At an oceanside college campus, California Strong co-founder Christian Yelich said he was committed to helping victims of catastrophes like the Nov. 2018 shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in his hometown of Thousand Oaks, which claimed 12 lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

SAI centres should be given more facilities: Jina Gohain

Injured Archer Sibangini Gohains mother on Monday said that SAI centres should be well equipped with the medical facilities in case of any emergency. Gohain had got injured while practising for the Khelo India event in Guwahati, last week.S...

JNU fees hike issue sorted, agitation 'unjustified': Pokhriyal

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday appealed to the students to call off their agitation since their key demand regarding hike in fees has been settled. The main demand related to increase in service and utility charges and other relate...

CPI claims permission not given for anti-CAA meeting to be

The CPI here on Monday claimed permission has been denied to the partys proposed public meeting here on CAA to be addressed by former JNUSU leader Kanhaiya Kumar and others. CPI leader E T Narasimha, in a party release, said they sought pe...

Jana Sena chief meets Nadda; sparks speculation of forging ties in AP

Telugu film actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party JSP chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday met BJP working president J P Nadda in the national capital amid speculation that the two parties might forge an alliance in Andhra Pradesh. Pawan, alo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020