Sophomore forward Trevion Williams led four scorers in double figures with 16 points, lifting host Purdue to a stunning 71-42 upset of No. 8 Michigan State in West Lafayette, Ind. Williams added seven rebounds and four assists as the Boilermakers (10-7, 3-3 Big Ten) snapped a two-game losing streak and won their 15th consecutive home conference game. The 29-point margin was the second-largest in the history of the series, trailing only Purdue's 30-point home win on Feb. 27, 1971. The Boilermakers have won five of their past six home games against top-10 opponents. NBA roundup: Irving shines in return as Nets blast Hawks

Kyrie Irving scored 21 points in his first game in nearly two months as the Brooklyn Nets never trailed and cruised to a 108-86 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night in New York. Irving returned from missing 26 games with right shoulder impingement. In his first game since Nov. 14 at Denver, the All-Star guard made 10 of 11 shots, hit his one 3-point try and had three assists in 20 minutes. Federer ready and in good shape for Australian Open campaign

Roger Federer declared himself ready on Monday to kick off the new season at next week's Australian Open despite having played no competitive matches since November. The 20-times Grand Slam winner was scheduled to warmup for the year's first major at the inaugural ATP Cup in Australia but withdrew to spend more time with his family. Reports: Lions add Eagles assistant Undlin as DC

The Detroit Lions tabbed Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach Cory Undlin to serve as their defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports Monday. Lions head coach Matt Patricia and Undlin both got their starts in the NFL coaching ranks in 2004 with the New England Patriots. Judges adjourn Diack trial for athletics doping cover-up

French judges on Monday adjourned the trial of Lamine Diack, the disgraced former head of athletics' governing body IAAF who faces charges of corruption and money laundering linked to a Russian doping scandal. Less than an hour after the hearing began, the trial was halted for procedural reasons and postponed until an unknown date. ITF, Grand Slams pledge additional $400,000 to bushfire relief efforts

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) and three Grand Slams -- Wimbledon, U.S. Open and French Open -- have collectively pledged $400,000 to Australian bushfire relief efforts, the sport's international governing body said on Monday. Twenty-eight people have been killed and thousands made homeless in recent months as huge fires scorched through 11.2 million hectares (27.7 million acres), nearly half the area of the United Kingdom. Seahawks' Clowney on future: 'I just want to win'

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he let it be known he is looking for one thing in a new team: a solid shot at a Super Bowl ring. The Seahawks fell short of that goal this year, losing 28-23 to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC divisional round on Sunday night. Iran's only female Olympic medalist in the Netherlands - NOS

Iran's only female Olympic medalist has been training in the southern Dutch city of Eindhoven after leaving her homeland several weeks ago, national broadcaster NOS reported on Monday. Taekwondo champion Kimia Alizadeh, who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, had said on social media she left because she had had enough of being used by its authorities as a propaganda tool. Jaguars part ways with offensive coordinator DeFilippo

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Monday that offensive coordinator John DeFilippo will not return for a second season in 2020. The Jaguars were 6-10 and finished 26th in scoring and 20th in total offense in 2019, although DeFilippo was generally praised for his work developing rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II following Nick Foles' injury in the season opener. MLB MVPs and Hollywood stars go to bat for California families

Major League Baseball's best and Hollywood's brightest teamed up to raise money for families affected by wildfires, mass shootings and other tragedies in California with a softball game in picturesque Malibu on Sunday. At an oceanside college campus, California Strong co-founder Christian Yelich said he was committed to helping victims of catastrophes like the Nov. 2018 shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in his hometown of Thousand Oaks, which claimed 12 lives.

