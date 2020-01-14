Kings C Holmes out with shoulder injury

Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes has an injured right shoulder joint and will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks. He sustained the injury during a Jan. 6 win against the Golden State Warriors.

Signed in the offseason as their backup center, Holmes has emerged as a starter for the Kings and has been a key contributor. In 37 games (33 starts), he is averaging a career-high 13.1 points and a team-high 8.5 rebounds per game. Holmes, 26, is in his fifth NBA season. He played the first three in Philadelphia, followed by a season with the Phoenix Suns.

The Kings (15-24), in fourth place in the Pacific Division, host the Orlando Magic on Monday night. --Field Level Media

