Tigers agree to one-year deal with RHP Nova

  • Updated: 14-01-2020 04:58 IST
  • Created: 14-01-2020 04:58 IST
Tigers agree to one-year deal with RHP Nova

The Detroit Tigers agreed to terms on a one-year deal with free agent right-hander Ivan Nova on Monday. The agreement is for a guaranteed $1.5 next season with incentives, according to multiple reports.

"Heading into the offseason we knew that adding veteran depth to our starting rotation was important, and Ivan fits that need while also providing strong leadership in the clubhouse," general manager Al Avila said in a release. "Ivan has a proven track record of reliability, throwing at least 160 innings in each of the last four seasons, and often puts his club in a position to win when he's on the mound." Nova, who turned 33 on Sunday, has posted a steady, if unspectacular, resume in his 10 big-league seasons. He has started between 29 and 34 games in each of the past four seasons, with from nine to 12 games in every one of those seasons.

Last year in his sole season with the Chicago White Sox, he went 11-12 with a 4.72 ERA in 34 starts, which tied for the American League lead. He allowed an AL-high 225 hits in his 187 innings, which also tied his career best set two years earlier. Originally signed by the New York Yankees as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic, Nova pitched for 6 1/2 seasons with the Yankees after debuting in the majors in 2010. In his first full season in 2011, he finished a career-best 16-4 and finished fourth in the AL Rookie of the Year voting.

Nova has a career record of 89-76 with a 4.32 ERA over 236 games (223 starts). To make room for Nova on the 40-man roster, the Tigers designated left-hander Matt Hall for assignment. The 26-year-old went 0-1 with a 9.48 ERA over 21 relief appearances in parts of the past two seasons with Detroit.

--Field Level Media

