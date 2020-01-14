Left Menu
Gilgeous-Alexander's first triple-double lifts Thunder past Wolves

  • Reuters
  • Minneapolis
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 09:18 IST
  • Created: 14-01-2020 09:16 IST
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander produced his first career triple-double, finishing with 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night in Minneapolis. Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder's second-year guard, hadn't pulled down more than 10 rebounds in any of his first 121 career games.

Danilo Gallinari led Oklahoma City with a season-high 30 points. Rookie center Naz Reid scored a season-high 20 points off the bench to lead the Timberwolves. Minnesota's Robert Covington added 18 points.

The Thunder posted their 12th win in 15 games while the Timberwolves fell for the third time in four games. Gilgeous-Alexander became the fifth player in Oklahoma City history and the first this season to record a triple-double. Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Paul George and Serge Ibaka have also had triple-doubles with the Thunder.

Gilgeous-Alexander's rebounding total is the most by a guard in the NBA this season, topping the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic, who had 18 at New Orleans on Dec. 3. The Thunder shot 50 percent from the field, with Gallinari and Gilgeous-Alexander each going 8 of 12 from the field. Gallinari was 11 of 12 from the free-throw line as Oklahoma City made 23 of 26 foul shots.

Seven Oklahoma City players scored in double figures. The Thunder started hot, shooting 63.2 percent from the field in the first quarter, but the Timberwolves led after one quarter.

Oklahoma City led by three at halftime but widened the margin in the third with the help of Minnesota's poor shooting. The Timberwolves were just 5 of 20 from the floor in the frame, including just 1 of 8 from inside the 3-point arc. Minnesota scored just 19 points in the third.

The loss was the third in the last four games for Minnesota. The Timberwolves again were without Karl-Anthony Towns, though Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders said before the game that Towns was out due to illness and not the left knee sprain that's kept him out of the previous 13 games.

Thunder backup center Nerlens Noel missed his fifth consecutive game due to an ankle injury.

