Rugby-Retiring is write choice for Hook with children's books set for release

Former Wales international James Hook is all set for the next chapter of his life after announcing he will retire at the end of the season, with a career as a children's author one of his options going forward. The 34-year-old, who has played 81 times for his country and 148 times for Ospreys, has already penned a series of children's books set to be released later this year, after being inspired during a visit to a book fair with his son Harrison.

"He asked me if we could go and get a book and he wanted a rugby book," Hook, whose work is inspired by his playing career, told the BBC. "I was shocked, really, because there was no rugby book there. It was all full of football and a couple of other sports, so I said I'd get one online and there was nothing there.

"I thought there's an opportunity here so I wrote a few ideas down." The versatile Hook, who can play at flyhalf and centre, said that writing children's books would not mean that he turns his back on rugby completely.

"I want to stay involved in the game, particularly working on the skills, like I do now with the young kickers and the age-grade sides," Hook said in a statement https://www.ospreysrugby.com/news/hook-hang-his-boots-end-season on the Ospreys website. "I'm hoping to finish my level three coaching qualification.

"It's going to be sad not playing at the end of the season, but you've got to be positive and look on the bright side and I'm looking forward to what's next."

