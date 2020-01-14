Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ovechkin, Samsonov lead Caps past Hurricanes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 12:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 11:42 IST
Ovechkin, Samsonov lead Caps past Hurricanes
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Alex Ovechkin scored two goals and moved into sole possession of 11th place on the NHL's all-time goal-scoring list as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 Monday night. Ovechkin broke out of a tie with Teemu Selanne (684 goals) when he scored 11:58 into the game, and he added his second of the night about five minutes later.

His 686 goals leave the Washington captain just four goals behind Mario Lemieux, who is alone in 10th place overall. Ovechkin's performance helped the Capitals snap a two-game losing streak. Washington has been struggling in recent games, but his two goals let the Capitals take command against a physical Carolina team.

Goalie Ilya Samsonov posted his first career shutout with 23 saves. The rookie improved his record to 13-2-1 this year. Also, he has won eight straight while backing up starter Braden Holtby. The eight-game run ties a franchise record for a rookie goalie.

Washington took a 1-0 lead on the first Ovechkin goal with 8:02 left in the first period. Tom Wilson corralled the puck in the left corner before making a quick pass to Ovechkin, who fired a shot past Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek for his team-leading 27th goal of the season. Wilson earned the lone assist, his 18th of the season, which came in his 500th NHL game.

Ovechkin then stretched the lead to 2-0 on a power-play goal with 2:42 remaining in the opening period. Jakub Vrana got the puck near the right point and fed the captain with a cross-ice pass that he one-timed past Mrazek from the left circle. John Carlson got the second assist on the play. The Washington defenseman has 43 assists this season.

The second period wasn't as easy for Washington, as it needed to take care of three penalties, and did so without allowing a goal. But the Capitals finished with just five shots in the period and could not extend their lead. Washington was unable to take advantage of the Hurricanes' empty net for nearly three minutes at the end of the third period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

17-yr-old Pakistani boy to reunite with his family after almost 2 years

A 17-year-old Pakistani boy will reunite with his family after almost two years after he inadvertently crossed over to the Indian territory in 2018. Mubarshar Bilal, who is also known as Mubarak, was released from the juvenile home in Punja...

Had Davinder Singh been a 'Khan', reaction of RSS trolls would have been different: Adhir Chowdhury

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said had police officer Davinder Singh been Davinder Khan, the reaction of the troll regiment of the RSS would have been different. Police on Saturday had arrested Singh, a depu...

Tharoor apologises for 'power without responsibility' remark on Kejriwal

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday apologised on Twitter after he was criticised for his remark that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wants power without responsibility, something which has been the prerogative of eunuchs....

Nobody in world can be compared with Shivaji Maharaj:

Nobody in world can be compared with Shivaji MaharajBJPs Udayanraje Bhosale on book equating Modi with Marathaking....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020