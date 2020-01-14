Left Menu
Red-hot Blues overpower visiting Ducks

  Reuters
  • California
  14-01-2020
  • Created: 14-01-2020 12:09 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@StLouisBlues )

Tyler Bozak scored the go-ahead goal, and the St. Louis Blues defeated the visiting Anaheim Ducks 4-1 Monday night for their ninth consecutive home victory. Alexander Steen, Jaden Schwartz and Ivan Barbashev also scored for the Western Conference-leading Blues, who are 12-2-1 on their past 15 games overall.

Brayden Schenn had two assists for the Blues, and Jake Allen made 20 saves. Max Comtois scored, and John Gibson stopped 30 of 34 shots for the Ducks, who are 1-6-1 in their past eight games.

The Blues struck first at 7:53 of the opening period. Robert Bortuzzo fired a puck on goal from the right circle, and Steen blasted the long weakside rebound past Gibson from a sharp angle. After not scoring in his first 28 games this season, Steen has three goals in his (ast three games.

Comtois tied the game 1-1 after pouncing on a Blues turnover inside their blue line. He snapped a shot through traffic and between the pads of Allen -- who never saw or reacted to the shot at 15:23 of the first period. But the Blues bombarded Gibson with 22 shots in the second period while building a 3-1 lead.

Some dogged checking by Robert Thomas led to the go-ahead goal. He stayed after the puck and pushed one of his takeaways to teammate Mackenzie MacEachern, who slid the puck to Bozak for his point-blank goal at 2:21 of the middle period. Bozak has six goals and three assists in his past nine games.

The Blues made it 3-1 midway through the period with some tic-tac-toe passing on a four-on-three power play. Schwartz cut in from the left circle to convert Schenn's cross-ice pass. Barbashev pushed the lead to 4-1 midway through the third period with a gift. Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm crashed into Gibson at the side of Anaheim's goal, allowing Barbashev to claim the loose puck and score into the unattended net.

