Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Barca go to Ibiza in cup, Real meet fan-owned Unionistas

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 18:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 18:47 IST
Soccer-Barca go to Ibiza in cup, Real meet fan-owned Unionistas

Barcelona will make a winter sojourn to the favourite holiday destination of some of their players after being drawn on Tuesday against lower league side Ibiza in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey. The Catalans, who have won the Copa del Rey a record 30 times, will visit the island side, who play in Spain's fourth tier, on Jan. 22.

Barca captain Lionel Messi, fellow striker Luis Suarez and others from the team are regular visitors to the Spanish party island in the close season. Real Madrid will travel to Unionistas de Salamanca, the fan-owned club formed from the ashes of UD Salamanca, which folded in 2013.

Holders Valencia will play away to Logrones while Atletico Madrid will play at Cultural Leonesa, with all four teams who played in last week's Super Cup automatically being paired with the lowest-ranked teams in the competition. There will be added pressure on the bigger teams in this season's Copa since the Spanish soccer federation scrapped the previous format of two-legged ties in every round apart from the semi-finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Four soldiers rescued by Army from snowslide in J-K's Machhil sector

A team of Indian Army on Tuesday rescued four soldiers out of five from the snowslide in Jammu and Kashmirs Machhil sector. According to the Indian Army, two soldiers are non-responsive, for whom medical care is hampered due to inclement we...

South Central Zone Railway, SBI sign MoU for direct pickup of earnings from Railway stations

South Central Zone SCR of Indian Railways and State Bank of India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU for direct pickup of earnings at all 585 Railway stations over South Central Railway SCR Zone, according to an official statemen...

AAP's Atishi, Raghav Chadha and Dilip Pandey, who unsuccessfully contested 2019 LS polls, in list of candidates for assembly elections.

AAPs Atishi, Raghav Chadha and Dilip Pandey, who unsuccessfully contested 2019 LS polls, in list of candidates for assembly elections....

CM orders inquiry into `irregularities' at Wadia Hospital

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered setting up of a committee to look into alleged irregularities at the Wadia Hospital, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Tuesday. The chief minister also ordered transfer of Rs 46 c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020