Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manohar facilitates Bangladesh's split tour to Pakistan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 20:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 20:16 IST
Manohar facilitates Bangladesh's split tour to Pakistan

ICC chairman Shashank Manohar has facilitated an agreement between the Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards for a full series which will be split between January and April this year in Pakistan. As per the agreement, Bangladesh will play three T20Is in Lahore from January 24 to 27. They will return to Pakistan for the first ICC World Test Championship fixture, to be held from February 7 to 11, in Rawalpindi.

The 'tigers' will again return to Karachi in early April for a one-dayer on April 3 and the second Test match of the IC Championship from April 5 to 9. The PCB said the series was finalised after the chairman and chief executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday reached a consensus with the BCB on the upcoming series, which will be part of the Future Tours Programme.

"The process was facilitated by the International Cricket Council Chairman Shashank Manohar in Dubai on Tuesday afternoon," The PCB release said. The BCB had recently rejected the option of playing two Tests in Pakistan but agreed to make a short tour of Pakistan for a three-match T20 series instead of the Tests in January.

The Bangladesh tour will now run before and after the Pakistan Super League, which starts from February 20 in Karachi and concludes in Lahore on March 22. The new arrangement is a personal triumph for Ehsan Mani and Wasim Khan as they faced criticism after Bangladesh refused to tour Pakistan for the Tests.

"I am pleased that we have amicably achieved a resolution that is in the best interest of this great sport as well as both the proud cricket playing countries. I also want to thank ICC Chairman Shaskank Manohar for the leadership he provided and ensured the sport continues to grow and thrive in the two countries," Mani said. Wasim Khan noted that now it is a win-win outcome for both the boards.

"I am glad that the uncertainty around the series is now over and we can start planning for the smooth delivery of the matches. Bangladesh will visit Pakistan thrice, which should give them the comfort that Pakistan is as safe and secure as any other cricket playing country." PTI Corr AT AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Wells Fargo's new chief promises more change as profit slumps

Wells Fargo Cos profit slumped 55 in the fourth quarter as new boss Charles Scharf set aside another 1.5 billion for legal costs related to the banks sales scandal and promised fundamental changes. The bank racked up operational losses of ...

Digital Transformation Poised to Revolutionize Paints and Coatings Industry

&#160;In 2018, paint and coating manufacturers were putting digital technology to use in only a limited number of digital domains. Since then, the use of digital technology by these coatings companies has accelerated, and today, all leading...

AAP fields 3 MP candidates in Delhi Assembly Election, drops Ex PM's Gradnson

HIGHLIGHTAAP has dropped Adarsh Shastri and Commando Surendra Singh.46 sitting MLAs have been given ticket, 9 new faces are in the list. 8 women have been given tickets. Shoaib Iqbal, considered as strongman of old Delhi has been given tic...

BJP celebrates 'Sankranti' festival with pro-CAA kites in Hyderabad

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Telangana BJP unit on Tuesday celebrated kite festival here by flying kites bearing messages like Support CAA and Support Modi, Amit Shah among others. Elaborating on the same, Telangana BJP President K L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020