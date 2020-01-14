Left Menu
Development News Edition

Capitals re-sign C Backstrom to 5-year, $46M deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 21:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 21:10 IST
Capitals re-sign C Backstrom to 5-year, $46M deal
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Washington Capitals re-signed center Nicklas Backstrom to a five-year, $56 million contract on Monday. He was in the final year of a 10-year, $67 million deal signed in 2010. The new agreement carries an average annual value of $9.2 million.

Backstrom, 32, is the franchise's all-time leader in assists (668) and trails only teammate Alex Ovechkin (1,255) in points (908). The Capitals won the 2018 Stanley Cup Finals, defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. "I'm really excited to be here for another five years," Backstrom said in a video posted to the team's official Twitter account. "Fans, you guys have been treating me and my family great. I want to say 'Thanks' to the organization as well. They believe in me and they've been treating me great since I got here, too. Let's go win some more championships."

Backstrom is the only active NHL player with at least 50 assists in each of the last six seasons. He has 26 assists and nine goals in 39 games entering Thursday's home game against the New Jersey Devils.

Drafted fourth overall by Washington in 2006, the Swedish star has scored 240 goals in 934 games since making his debut in 2007-08. Backstrom also has 106 points (36 goals, 70 assists) in 123 playoff games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Dhawan says middle-order collapse led to crushing loss

Opener Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday said the loss of four quick wickets in the middle overs was the main reason behind Indias crushing 10-wicket loss to Australia in the first ODI here. We handled those first 10-15 overs very nicely. As I said...

Battle lines being drawn in Delhi as AAP declares candidates for all seats; 5 nominations filed

Battle lines were being drawn in Delhi for the February 8 assembly election as the AAP on Tuesday declared its candidates for all 70 seats, and the nomination process started with five aspirants filing their papers. Chief Minister Arvind Ke...

DPIIT holds meeting with cos on data storage, draft e-comm policy

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT on Tuesday held a meeting with industry representatives from IT and e-commerce sectors to discuss the merits and de-merits of draft e-commerce policy on data storage, an offi...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Capitals re-sign center Backstrom to five-year, 46 million dealThe Washington Capitals re-signed center Nicklas Backstrom to a five-year, 56 million contract on Monday. He was in the fin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020