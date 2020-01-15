Good luck and a big hug: Messi pens farewell message for Valverde

Barcelona's Lionel Messi on Tuesday penned a heartfelt farewell message for Ernesto Valverde after the latter was sacked by the club from the post of manager. Messi took to Instagram and thanked Valverde for everything.

"Thank you for everything, Mr Surely you will be great wherever you go because, besides being a great professional, you are a great person. Good luck and a big hug," Messi captioned the post in Spanish. Valverde managed the club for two and a half seasons. He was coach of the Barcelona first team for 163 official games and during his time with the club, he claimed four trophies as coach: two La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup.

Following the departure of Valverde, Barcelona appointed Quique Setien as their new manager. Setien has been handed a contract which will last until 30 June 2022.

The 61-year-old new coach has previously coached Racing Santander, Poli Ejido, Logrones, Lugo, Las Palmas, and Betis. (ANI)

