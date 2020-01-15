Left Menu
Development News Edition

English PFA faces probe into charity funds

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 09:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 09:39 IST
English PFA faces probe into charity funds
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Professional Footballers' Association, the trade union for players in England and Wales, is facing a statutory inquiry into serious concerns about how the charity is run. The UK government's Charity Commission describes the inquiry as the "most serious intervention" it can make and will focus on the management of the players' union charity by its trustees, who include PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor.

The inquiry will focus on the charity's relationship and transactions with other bodies and whether they are in the best interests of the charity, and whether its activities have been exclusively charitable and for the public benefit. The Commission's head of investigations, monitoring and enforcement Stephen Grenfell said: "The public rightly expect charities to operate to the highest standards -- across all they do.

"Serious concerns have been raised about the way the Professional Footballers' Association charity is run. We will now examine what has happened at the charity through a full statutory inquiry and ensure, where necessary, action is taken." Taylor said in March 2019 he would stand down following the conclusion of an ongoing independent review of the union, having been in the post since 1981.

The Charity Commission first opened a regulatory compliance case in November 2018. The PFA said in a statement: "The trustees have continued to co-operate fully, openly and transparently with the Charity Commission and will continue to do so throughout this process."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Trump agrees with British PM Johnson on a "Trump deal" for Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said he agreed with a comment by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that a Trump deal should replace the Iran nuclear deal.Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, BorisJohnson, stated, We should replace the Iran ...

UPDATE 1-Protesters throw eggs, jostle outgoing Guatemalan president - witness

Protesters surrounded outgoing Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales late on Tuesday, throwing eggs at him and his vice president as they sought to take up new posts that bring immunity from prosecution, just hours after leaving office.Protest...

Stars rally for OT win to sweep season series over Avs

Esa Lindell scored at 154 of overtime, and the Dallas Stars rallied to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in Denver on Tuesday night. Denis Gurianov and Jason Dickinson had goals while Ben Bishop stopped 41 shots for the Stars, who swept the f...

Australian student says North Korea forced him to admit spying

Seoul, Jan 15 AFP An Australian student arrested for spying and expelled from North Korea last year said he was forced to write a false confession while held incommunicado. Alek Sigley was studying modern Korean literature at Kim Il Sung Un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020