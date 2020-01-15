Left Menu
Deepak Chahar's spell against Bangladesh named '2019 ICC Best Men's T20I performance'

Pacer Deepak Chahar's spell against Bangladesh on Wednesday was named as the ICC's Best Men's T20I performance in 2019.

  • ANI
  • Dubai
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 11:28 IST
  • Created: 15-01-2020 11:28 IST
Pacer Deepak Chahar (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Pacer Deepak Chahar's spell against Bangladesh on Wednesday was named as the ICC's Best Men's T20I performance in 2019. "Deepak Chahar's 6/7 against Bangladesh in November are the best figures in the history of men's T20I cricket. That spell is the T20I Performance of the Year. #ICCAwards," ICC tweeted.

Chahar in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh last year created a record for the best bowling figures in a T20I match and he also became the first Indian to take a hat-trick in the shortest format of the game. He ended the match with the figures of 6-7 and he surpassed Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis to create the record.

Mendis had recorded figures of 6-8 against Zimbabwe in 2012. In the match against Bangladesh, Chahar also took a hat-trick as he dismissed one batsman on the last ball of the 18th over and then he dismissed two batsmen in the opening two balls of the 20th over.

Chahar took the wickets of Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Aminul Islam, Shaiful Islam, and Mustafizur Rahman. ICC also announced Richard Illingworth as the 2019 Umpire of the Year. (ANI)

