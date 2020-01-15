Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ben Stokes named 'ICC's Cricketer of The Year'

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Wednesday bagged the 'Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy' after being announced as the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2019.

Ben Stokes named 'ICC's Cricketer of The Year'
England all-rounder Ben Stokes . Image Credit: ANI

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Wednesday bagged the 'Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy' after being announced as the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2019. "A World Cup winner and scorer of one of the greatest Test innings of all time, Ben Stokes is the winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the world player of the year. #ICCAwards," the ICC tweeted.

Stokes had played a match-winning knock of 135 runs in the third Test to guide England to a one-wicket win over Australia in the third Test at Headingley in 2019. After the conclusion of Ashes, he was also awarded England's Man of the Series award.

The all-rounder also had a successful World Cup campaign as he scored 84 runs in the final against New Zealand to help his side lift its maiden 50-over World Cup. The 50-over and super over action had ended in a tie, but England was adjudged as the winner as they had scored more boundaries in the match.

Recently, in the second Test against South Africa in the ongoing four-match series, he became the first English fielder to take five catches in a single innings of a Test. Pat Cummins was announced as the Test Player of the Year while Rohit Sharma was named as the ODI Player of the Year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

