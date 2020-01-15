Rashid leads group of 13 Indians at Singapore Open golf

Rashid Khan, SSP Chawrasia and Shiv Kapur, who stayed in contention for the first three days last week in Hong Kong, will once again be in the thick of action at the SMBC Singapore Open which starts on Thursday. Rashid, who finished Tied-sixth, as Kapur and Chawrasia faded away in the final round, has now placed himself as the top ranked Indian golfer in a year when two Olympic places are up for grabs from India.

Rashid is the only Indian in the Top-200 of the world at 194th with Shubhankar Sharma (244th) and Shiv Kapur (281st) being the next two best. Ajeetesh Sandhu, Rahil Gangjee, S Chikkarangappa, Khalin Joshi, Chiragh Kumar, Udayan Mane, Jeev Milkha Singh, Jyoti Randhawa, Viraj Madappa and Aman Raj are other Indians to compete here.

Randhawa (2000) and Jeev (2008) are former winners of the event. Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond is ready to light up the stage again as he aims to become the second player in the history books of the Singapore Open to successfully defend his title.

It has been more than a decade since Australia’s Adam Scott retained the iconic Singapore Open title at the Serapong Course in Sentosa Golf Club in 2005 and 2006, which is also the Home of the Asian Tour.

