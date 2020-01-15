Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rashid leads group of 13 Indians at Singapore Open golf

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 18:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 18:33 IST
Rashid leads group of 13 Indians at Singapore Open golf

Rashid Khan, SSP Chawrasia and Shiv Kapur, who stayed in contention for the first three days last week in Hong Kong, will once again be in the thick of action at the SMBC Singapore Open which starts on Thursday. Rashid, who finished Tied-sixth, as Kapur and Chawrasia faded away in the final round, has now placed himself as the top ranked Indian golfer in a year when two Olympic places are up for grabs from India.

Rashid is the only Indian in the Top-200 of the world at 194th with Shubhankar Sharma (244th) and Shiv Kapur (281st) being the next two best. Ajeetesh Sandhu, Rahil Gangjee, S Chikkarangappa, Khalin Joshi, Chiragh Kumar, Udayan Mane, Jeev Milkha Singh, Jyoti Randhawa, Viraj Madappa and Aman Raj are other Indians to compete here.

Randhawa (2000) and Jeev (2008) are former winners of the event. Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond is ready to light up the stage again as he aims to become the second player in the history books of the Singapore Open to successfully defend his title.

It has been more than a decade since Australia’s Adam Scott retained the iconic Singapore Open title at the Serapong Course in Sentosa Golf Club in 2005 and 2006, which is also the Home of the Asian Tour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Tourist visa scam traps Indian migrants in abusive jobs in UAE

By Roli Srivastava MUMBAI, Jan 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Exploitative employers in the United Arab Emirates UAE are increasingly using tourist visas to hire Indians in a scam that leaves migrants open to labour abuse, police and activ...

One Stop Centres have helped over 2 lakh women who faced violence: Irani

Over 600 One Stop Centres established across the country in the last three years have helped more than 2 lakh women who have been victims of violence, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said on Wednesday. One Stop Centres OSC...

Crowded Monaco reclaims land to build more luxury flats with sea view

Tiny Monaco is set to grow by six hectares under plans to reclaim land from the Mediterranean and build more luxury apartments and posh boutiques with fine sea views.The second smallest state in the world after the Vatican, Monaco is also h...

Dam levels begin to improve as result of persistent rain

Dam levels in parts of South Africa have slightly begun to improve as a result of persistent rain.Dam waters rose by 1 week-on-week, while an average national level is at 60.2 -- an improvement from 59.2 the previous week, said Department o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020