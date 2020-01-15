KIYG: From baby-sitter to podium finish, Assam's Jinu on target in 3 months

Standing on the podium with a bronze medal around her neck, young Jinu Gogoi would have certainly looked back at how her life changed in only three months. Change for the better of course.

In September, Jinu would accompany her employer Bima Borah to local lawn bowling alley where she played the sport every evening. Her job was to baby-sit the 10-month old child of her employer. "I used to watch her play every day, and once, just on a whim, I asked her if she would teach me the sport," Gogoi revealed.

Three months from that sudden request, Jinu partnering Karina Patowary, won bronze in the Under-21 Girls' pair event at the lawn bowl green at the Khelo India Youth Games here on Wednesday. Jinu comes from Charaideo in Upper Assam. Her mother Mamoni Gogoi works in a tea garden in Sivasagar, managed by her employer's husband.

"After I had my daughter, I employed her as a care-giver," Borah explained, "She helps me around with household chores as well as she takes care of the baby when I can't." One of the driving motivations for Jinu to accept the job offer was a cancer-stricken father, whose expensive treatment forced her out of school after completing class X. Teary eyed, Jinu dedicated the medal to him and resolved to put whatever reward she would get to aid his treatment.

For Borah, to watch Jinu stand on the podium was like winning a medal herself. "When I got her here, I was hoping I could get her out of a tough situation and also educate her, and elevate her," Borah said.

"It may be just a bronze, but it has come after just three months of training. I can see her continuing and getting much better very soon." PTI KHS

