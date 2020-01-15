WFI suspends 8 women grapplers for missing national camp

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has suspended eight women grapplers for one year for missing the national camp in Lucknow. WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar said the wresters were suspended because they came to the camp only for trials and leave at their will after the competition.

The disciplinary committee of the WFI hence decided to suspend them. The suspended wrestlers include three from Haryaya -- Ankush (53kg), Raunak (64kg) and Suman (68kg) and two from Delhi -- Bunty (55kg) and Sushma Shaukeen (57kg).

Sheetal Tomar (50kg) from Rajasthan, Reshma Mane (69kg) from Maharashtra and Nikki (76kg) from Railways were the other wrestlers to be suspended.

