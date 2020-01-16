Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-NFL-Owens wishes relaxed celebration rules were in place for his career

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 01:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 01:16 IST
INTERVIEW-NFL-Owens wishes relaxed celebration rules were in place for his career
Image Credit: Pixabay

Terrell Owens, who became famous for his outlandish and entertaining touchdown celebrations during his storied NFL career, feels rules intended to discourage such behavior prevented him from reaching his full marketing potential.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver tallied numerous excessive celebration penalties during a career that ended long before the National Football League in 2017 relaxed its rules on celebrations in a bid to allow players more room to have fun after making big plays. Owens, who is third on the NFL's all-time list with 153 touchdown catches, said he can only dream of what could have been had he played under the league's current rules.

"There is money to be made all the way around," Owens told Reuters in an interview to promote his new HiStudios Original podcast with former NFL receiver Matthew Hatchette called "Getch'a Popcorn Ready with T.O. & Hatch." "Just think about the touchdown celebrations. The fact that guys are being embraced for things that I was being heavily criticized and vilified for.

"And so that helps with their marketability, their branding and things of that nature, so there is a lot of money to be made just by self promotion where it was frowned upon when I was doing it." The crackdown on touchdown celebrations that fans tend to enjoy had critics at the time saying NFL stood for "No Fun League."

Owens' reputation as an on-field entertainer began in 2000 when, as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, he celebrated a touchdown by running to midfield and standing on the Dallas Cowboys' blue star logo while looking skyward with outstretched arms. Dallas fans were not amused, though they later embraced him once he became one of their own. The flamboyant wide receiver found many creative ways to celebrate touchdowns, whether pulling a Sharpie hidden in his sock to sign a game ball, dancing with cheerleaders or pouring a spectator's bucket of popcorn into his helmeted face.

Aside from his end zone antics, Owens proved to be a prolific receiver with great hands and a knack for making big plays during a career in which he played for five different teams from 1996-2010. Despite finishing his career second in all-time receiving yards and eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards nine times over an 11-year span, Owens was not voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first two years of eligibility.

Owens, who commanded the spotlight for both his on-field achievements and his on- and off-field antics, is hardly the first Hall of Famer forced to wait multiple years before being elected. But he made no secret that he felt voters allowed perceptions about his character to overshadow his accomplishments. "I deserved (to be elected sooner) based on my numbers and the product that everyone saw on the football field," said Owens, whose podcast will include topical discussions on sports and pop culture. "The voters went outside of the criteria in which guys are inducted."

When Owens, who played for San Francisco, Philadelphia, Dallas, Buffalo and Cincinnati, was finally inducted in 2018 in his third eligible year, he protested by boycotting the enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio. He has no regrets about the decision. "Not at all. How can I regret or miss something that I've never experienced?" said Owens, the first living inductee to skip the ceremony.

"It's just like if you are dating a girl for a couple of weeks and then you break up or whatever and she says 'did you miss me?' How can you miss something that you don't even know?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

55 million children in Europe suffer violence each year: UN health agency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit new peaks on trade deal as oil slips on demand worries

Key world stock market indexes climbed to new records on Wednesday on hopes a U.S.-China trade deal will reduce tensions, but oil prices slid on doubts the pact will spur world growth and boost crude demand.U.S. President Donald Trump and C...

UPDATE 1-Virginia governor decrees emergency Capitol gun ban ahead of expected rally

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Wednesday said he was temporarily banning all guns and weapons from the area around the Capitol in Richmond ahead of a major gun rights demonstration set for next week.Northam, who is leading the push for ...

UPDATE 2-Turkey ban on Wikipedia lifted after court ruling

Turkey restored access to online encyclopedia Wikipedia after the official publication on Wednesday of a Constitutional Court ruling that the more than two-year block was a violation of freedom of expression.The detailed version of the ruli...

China's 'market condition' caveat on U.S. ag purchases adds to Phase 1 doubts

Chinas pledge to buy U.S. farm goods based on market conditions during the Phase 1 trade deal signing ceremony on Wednesday added to doubts among farmers and commodity traders over the lingering tariffs on U.S. exports. The agreement, meant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020