Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zion expected to make NBA debut on Jan. 22

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 01:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 01:42 IST
Zion expected to make NBA debut on Jan. 22
Image Credit: Flickr

Zion Williamson's long-awaited NBA debut is scheduled for Jan. 22 against the San Antonio Spurs. That home game was revealed as the expected unveiling of the No. 1 overall draft pick on Wednesday by New Orleans Pelicans general manager David Griffin.

Williamson has missed nearly three months after undergoing surgery on his right knee just prior to the start of the season. He had the lateral meniscus repaired on Oct. 21. "He's getting to the point where we actually believe he's as ready as he thinks he is so it's moving in the right direction," Griffin said during a media session.

Griffin said Williamson won't play in back-to-back games but won't be on a minutes restriction. "It's not about a hard number," Griffin said of the minutes. "When you return to play from a serious injury, it's about the burst. He's going to play in a limited number of bursts and it's subjective and you are going to judge what he looks like in each burst."

Griffin said the plan is to make sure Williamson goes through an intense practice between now and the return date. The hope is that Williamson practices with the team on both Friday and Sunday. Williamson has been itching to get on the court as the initial prediction was that he would be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

"While he would have liked to have played already, he was very grateful we were going to put a target on it because I don't think he gets asked anything other than 'when are you going to play?'" Griffin said. Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said it will take time to figure out where Williamson is physically after the inactivity and which other four players best fit with him on the court.

But knowing he will have Williamson soon was a pleasing development. "Just to have a target date is a good thing and we'll go from there," Gentry said in his media session.

Expectations are high for the former Duke star but Gentry thinks keeping things in perspective is a must. "Obviously, he's an explosive guy. That's pretty evident when he's practicing. The big thing to me is being in basketball shape and the feel for the game. He has a great feel for the game.

"We have to keep in mind he hasn't played in a NBA game. He's played in preseason games, which doesn't count really. When he walks out there, that will be the first time he's played." Williamson shot 71.4 percent while averaging 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in four preseason games.

The Pelicans are 15-26 at the midway point of their schedule. They host the Utah Jazz on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

55 million children in Europe suffer violence each year: UN health agency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Vinovich will referee Super Bowl LIV

Bill Vinovich will be the referee for Super Bowl LIV in Miami, FootballZebras.com reported Wednesday. The 58-year-old Vinovich is in his 14th season as an NFL official, his 11th as a referee.This will be his 14th postseason assignment and h...

WRAPUP 4-Iranians bury dead from downed plane after days of rage on the street

Iranians buried their dead from an airliner shot down by the military as authorities on Wednesday identified more of the 176 victims of last weeks crash, which led to days of rage against Irans rulers followed by a police crackdown. Emotion...

UPDATE 1-South African Airways flights at risk without $139 mln from govt -union

South African Airways SAA could have to suspend some flights and delay salary payments if the government cant come up with a plan soon to provide the 2 billion rand 139 million it promised the airline last month, a trade union official said...

Pro Bowl replacements: Ravens add 13th in RT Brown

Five more players were added to the Pro Bowl rosters as injury replacements on Wednesday, including the record-tying 13th Baltimore Raven to earn the honor this year. Right, tackle Orlando Brown will make his first career Pro Bowl appearanc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020