Harris hauls Sixers past Nets

  • Reuters
  • Philadelphia
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 08:24 IST
  • Created: 16-01-2020 08:22 IST
Harris hauls Sixers past Nets
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Tobias Harris scored 34 points and hit three clutch shots in the final 2:20 as the Philadelphia 76ers continued their home dominance by making all the plays down the stretch in a 117-106 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Harris scored 11 of his points in the fourth quarter, when the Sixers outscored Brooklyn 31-16. He scored nine of his points in Philadelphia's game-ending, 13-2 run over the final 3 1/2 minutes.

The game was tied at 104-104 when Jarrett Allen split a pair at the line with 3:51 remaining. Al Horford's hook shot with 3:30 left gave the 76ers the lead for good, and then Harris took over. Harris made it 109-104 with a 3-pointer over Spencer Dinwiddie with 2:20 remaining. He then added a pair of jumpers to push the lead to 115-106 with 50.6 seconds left. Harris then finished off Philadelphia's 19th home win in 21 games this season by hitting two free throws with 31.6 seconds to go.

Ben Simmons posted 20 points and 11 rebounds for Philadelphia, which shot 51.1 percent from the floor. Furkan Korkmaz and Josh Richardson added 15 points apiece while Horford contributed 14 as Philadelphia won its fifth straight home game. Dinwiddie had 26 points and eight assists for Brooklyn, but the Nets shot 43.7 percent overall and were 6-for-23 (26.1 percent) in the fourth. The Nets hit one field goal over the last 4:55 and fell to 2-9 in their past 11 games.

Allen added 17 points and 10 rebounds while Taurean Prince contributed 15 points for the Nets, who shot 60 percent (18 of 30) from the foul line. Kyrie Irving was held to 14 points on 6-of-21 shooting in his third game back from right shoulder impingement. Dinwiddie scored 12 points in an evenly played opening quarter that ended with Brooklyn holding a 28-25 lead. The Nets continued to shoot well and held a 57-54 halftime lead after Allen converted a tip-in at the buzzer.

Dinwiddie's three-point play gave the Nets a 68-61 lead with 8:56 left in the third. Philadelphia cut the deficit to one point on five occasions, and Brooklyn carried a 90-86 lead into the fourth.

