Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nuggets cruise past Hornets despite Murray injury

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Denver
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 10:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 10:14 IST
Nuggets cruise past Hornets despite Murray injury
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Michael Porter Jr. had 19 points, Mason Plumlee scored 15, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Charlotte Hornets 100-86 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant scored 14, Will Barton had 13 and Nikola Jokic and PJ Dozier 12 each for the Nuggets. Denver played the second half without guard Jamal Murray, who suffered a left ankle injury late in the second quarter and did not return.

Terry Rozier scored a game-high 20 points with nine assists. Devonte' Graham, P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges had 14 each and Cody Zeller finished with 11 for Charlotte. The Hornets led early but Denver rallied to go ahead by three after the first quarter. The advantage was four after a dunk by Zeller midway through the second quarter but the Nuggets started to get some separation.

Murray scored on a layup, Barton hit a 3-pointer, Jokic made a short jumper and Torrey Craig also scored in a 9-0 run to put Denver ahead 52-39. Rozier then hit a shot from the corner with 1:38 left and Murray went down holding his left ankle after landing on Rozier's foot. He lay on the court before being helped to the locker room. X-rays were negative for any break or fracture. Barton score the last five points of the second to give the Nuggets a 57-42 lead at halftime.

Charlotte scored the first basket of the third quarter on a trey by Washington, but the Nuggets answered with a 7-0 run to go up by 19. After another 3-pointer by Rozier, Denver scored the next four to make it 68-48, its biggest lead of the game to that point. The Hornets started to chip away to get back into it late in the third. Six straight points got them within 14 and an 18-6 run, capped by Graham's 3-pointer, made it 74-69.

Dozier hit a layup and a 3-pointer to get the lead to double digits as part of a 19-3 run that gave Denver a 93-72 lead with 5:30 left in the game, and the Nuggets closed it out from there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Nadda's confidant Bindal to be next Himachal BJP chief: Party leader

Bharatiya Janata Party National Working President Jagat Prakash Naddas close confidant Rajeev Bindal will be the new Himachal Pradesh BJP chief, a state party leader said on Thursday. A formal announcement will be made on Saturday, he said ...

JNU further extends deadline to register for next semester till January 17: officials.PTI GJS GJS DVDV

JNU further extends deadline to register for next semester till January 17 officials.PTI GJS GJS DVDV...

UPDATE 1-Chinese financial institutions can cope with foreign competition - c.bank

Chinese financial institutions are completely capable of coping with foreign competition as the 40 trillion financial sector is freed up, the central bank said on Thursday, after China and the United States signed a initial deal on trade.Th...

ITM Launches Comprehensive Program in Business Analytics and Data Science

ITM Executive Education Centre EEC launches a comprehensive program in Business Analytics and Data Science which will help students get a strong grip on advanced industry-relevant skills and stay ahead in the competition. This program allu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020