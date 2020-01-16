Left Menu
Hockey India replies to CBI, sends details for setup of Sports Integrity Unit

Hockey India on Thursday sent all the necessary details to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to provide them with information for its Sports Integrity Unit.

Hockey India replies to CBI, sends details for setup of Sports Integrity Unit
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Hockey India on Thursday sent all the necessary details to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to provide them with information for its Sports Integrity Unit. In the data submitted, Hockey India has clarified all the affiliated members, the activities conducted by the federation and whether it is recognised by the international body and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Earlier, CBI had written to all the heads of National Sports Federations (NSFs), recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, to provide them with information. CBI Special Crime-II Branch head, Jagroop S Gusinha, wrote the letter saying that the newly-formed Sports Integrity Unit (SIU) will have all the jurisdiction for investigating matters relating to corruption and illegal betting in sports.

The details that were asked are-- Name of the Federation, Registration number, whether it is recognized by International Body and the IOA, address name and the office bearers with details, affiliated members, activities and Tournaments - State/National/International level conducted by it, achievement, difficulties. The deadline for providing the above-mentioned details is January 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

