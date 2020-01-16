Left Menu
  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 16-01-2020 17:06 IST
  • |
  Created: 16-01-2020 17:06 IST
The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Indonesia Masters badminton tournament.

*Report of ISL match between Chennayin FC and NorthEast United.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-PREVIEW

2nd ODI: Kohli to be back at No.3 after all-openers-on-board strategy backfires By Nikhil Bapat

Rajkot, Jan 16 (PTI) Skipper Virat Kohli is set to be back at his regular number three position after the strategy of coming two-down boomeranged in the lung-opener as India take on a resolute Australia in the must-win second ODI here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-2NDLD CONTRACTS Dhoni dropped from BCCI's central contracts list, Rahul promoted

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on Thursday dropped from the BCCI's list of centrally contracted players, raising fresh doubts on the future of the former India captain who has not played since the World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand last year.

SPO-CRI-IND-2NDLD BHUVNESHWAR Bhuvneshwar undergoes sports hernia surgery in London, rehab in NCA

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Injury-plagued Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has undergone a sports hernia surgery in London and will begin his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after returning to the country, the BCCI said on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD IYER In current situation, you should be ready to bat anywhere: Shreyas Iyer

By Nikhil Bapat Rajkot, Jan 16 (PTI) Shreyas Iyer on Thursday said the current competition in the Indian team demands one to bat at any number after he did not get to play at his usual number four spot in the first ODI against Australia.

SPO-CRI-IND-ZAMPA

Need to have a strong character to get the better of Kohli: Zampa Rajkot, Jan 16 (PTI) Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa on Thursday said one needs to have a "strong character" to get the better of a class act like India captain Virat Kohli, who he has dismissed six times in limited overs cricket so far.

SPO-CRI-IND-FINCH

Finch expects India to fight back hard in second ODI Rajkot, Jan 16 (PTI) Australia captain Aaron Finch has no doubts that India will "fight back" in the second ODI here Friday after being battered in the series-opener in Mumbai.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD FAN

Indian cricket's "Superfan" Charulata Patel no more; BCCI, ICC offer condolences New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Charulata Patel, the octogenarian "Superfan" of the Indian cricket team whose exuberant support prompted skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma to seek her blessings during the World Cup in England, has died due to age-related ailments.

SPO-LD SANIA Sania enters women's doubles semifinals of Hobart International

Hobart, Jan 16 (PTI) Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza's comeback from maternity leave continued to be a success as she entered the women's doubles semifinals of the Hobart International with Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok here on Thursday.

SPO-OPEN-IND-2NDLD NAGAL Prajnesh enters final round, Nagal crashes out of Australian Open qualifiers Melbourne, Jan 16 (PTI) India's top-ranked singles player Prajnesh Gunneswaran is one win away from sealing a place in the Australian Open main draw after progressing to the final round of the qualifiers but it was curtains for compatriot Sumit Nagal here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-DHONI-BCCI

Dhoni was intimated by BCCI brass before finalising central contract list: Sources By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Mahendra Singh Dhoni's omission from the central contracts list was imminent and he was duly informed before the national selection committee finalised the names, a top BCCI official told PTI on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-PAK-SQUAD Malik, Hafeez return to Pakistan squad for T20 series against Bangladesh

Karachi, Jan 16 (PTI) Former captain Shoaib Malik and experienced all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez were on Thursday recalled to the 15-member Pakistan squad for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, starting in Lahore on January 24.

SPO-CRI-ASHWIN-COUNTY India spinner Ashwin signs up with Yorkshire for county stint

London, Jan 16 (PTI) Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will play for Yorkshire during this year's English County Championship, the club said on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-PAK-ICC ICC CEO to visit Pakistan later this month to hold talks with PCB top brass

Karachi, Jan 16 (PTI) International Cricket Council Chief Executive Manu Sawhney will visit Pakistan next week to hold preliminary round talks with the top brass of the PCB on whether the country can host ICC events for the 2023 to 2031 cycle.

