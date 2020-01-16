Left Menu
ICC CEO to visit Pakistan to discuss venues for future events

International Cricket Council (ICC) CEO Manu Sawhney will visit Pakistan later this month to discuss the future of cricket in the country with the PCB.

  Updated: 16-01-2020 22:40 IST
  • Created: 16-01-2020 22:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

International Cricket Council (ICC) CEO Manu Sawhney will visit Pakistan later this month to discuss the future of cricket in the country with the PCB. Sawhney will hold talks with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials and also with government officials to discuss the return of global cricket in Pakistan.

"ICC CEO Manu Sawhney will be visiting Pakistan later this month to hold talks with PCB and discussing venues for the future ICC events. He will also be meeting government officials," the ICC source told ANI. On Tuesday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) agreed on playing the two-match Test series after showing reluctance to play the longest format of the game.

Earlier, Bangladesh agreed to play the limited-overs series which includes three T20Is and one ODI. Now, Bangladesh will become the second team after Sri Lanka to visit Pakistan after the 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lankan team. Pakistan have successfully hosted Sri Lanka in ODI, T20I and Test series.

In 2009, the Sri Lankan team was on their way to Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for a Test match with Pakistan, when terrorists fired indiscriminately on their bus. That attack left eight people dead and injured seven Sri Lankan players and staff. Test cricket returned to Pakistan for the first time in ten years with the Sri Lankan team playing two matches in Rawalpindi and Karachi, with the hosts winning the second match to clinch the series 1-0 after the rain-curtailed first game ended in a draw.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) is also going to send a squad to Pakistan in February to play in a few matches under the captaincy of its current president Kumar Sangakkara. (ANI)

