Dean Jones: Omission of Amir from Pakistan T20I squad, tonic for Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings head coach Dean Jones on Thursday said that omission of Mohammad Amir from Pakistan squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh will act as a boost for his PSL side here.

  Updated: 16-01-2020 22:53 IST
  • Created: 16-01-2020 22:53 IST
Karachi Kings head coach Dean Jones on Thursday said that omission of Mohammad Amir from Pakistan squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh will act as a boost for his PSL side here. Jones took to Twitter and said: "The omission of @iamamirofficial from the Pakistan T20 Team was just the tonic needed for the start of the PSL for @KarachiKingsARY #thankyou"

Fast bowler Aamir will represent Karachi Kings for upcoming 2020 Pakistan Super League season. Earlier in the day, Mohammad Amir, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq Mohammad Irfan, and Wahab Riaz have been ruled out of the side for clash against Bangladesh following a T20I series defeat against Australia.

While Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez have returned to the Pakistan side for the upcoming T20I series. Bangladesh will play three T20I matches against the hosts on January 24, 25 and 27 in Lahore.

The fifth season of the Pakistan Super League will be held on February 20, 2020. For the first time in history, the entire PSL will be played in Pakistan. The tournament will be played from February 20 and March 22 and four cities in the country will be hosting the games.

PSL will comprise 34 matches this year and the schedule has been released 50 days prior to the start of the competition.(ANI)

