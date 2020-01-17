REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

FOOTBALL-NFL-TICKETS/ Would you give up a kidney for Super Bowl tickets? Some would

What would you give up to watch your favorite team play live in a Super Bowl? A kidney? Abstain from sex for a year or break up with your significant other? Some say they would do just that; give up organs and sex and end relationships for a Super Bowl ticket according to a poll conducted by ticket sales and distribution giant Ticketmaster. TENNIS-AUSOPEN-BUSHFIRES/

Smoke clears in Melbourne, organizers defend playing qualifiers MELBOURNE - The Melbourne skies were largely clear of bushfire smoke on Thursday as Australian Open organizers defended their decision to continue playing qualifiers during two days when a thick haze enveloped the city.

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ Late partnership steers England to 224-4

PORT ELIZABETH - Ben Stokes survived several scares but featured in a 76-run late afternoon partnership with Ollie Pope as England reached 224 for four wickets at close on the opening day of the third test against South Africa on Thursday. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-MUN/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Manchester United.

17 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-CRY/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds a news conference ahead of the English champions' Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

17 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT GOLF

GOLF-ASIAN/ (TV) Golf - Asian Tour - Singapore Open

Day two of the Singapore Open. 17 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - European Tour - Abu Dhabi Championship Action from day two of the Abu Dhabi Championship. World number one Brooks Koepka makes his first appearance since re-injuring a knee in October.

Jan 17 GOLF-LAQUINTA/

Golf - PGA Tour: American Express second round Phil Mickelson is tournament host for the PGA Tour event that has been played in the Palm Springs area since 1960. Jan 17

TENNIS TENNIS-ADELAIDE/

Tennis - WTA Premier - Adelaide International The semi-finals of the Adelaide International - a WTA Premier tournament

17 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT TENNIS-ADELAIDE/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP 250 - Adelaide International The semi-finals of the Adelaide International - an ATP 250 tournament. Tommy Paul plays George Harris before Felix Auger-Aliassime takes on Andrey Rublev.

17 Jan 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT TENNIS-AUSOPEN/MEN

Tennis- Australian Open - Men's Preview Preview of the men's singles at the Australian Open

17 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT TENNIS-AUSOPEN/WOMEN

Tennis- Australian Open - Women's Preview Preview of the women's singles at the Australian Open.

17 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT TENNIS-HOBART/

Tennis - WTA International - Hobart International The semi-finals of the Hobart International - the 27th edition of the tournament at the Domain Tennis Centre in Tasmania acts as a warm up for the Australian Open.

17 Jan 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-ODI-IND-AUS/ (TV) Cricket-India v Australia ODI series

India play Australia in the second one-dayer of the three-match series in Rajkot. 17 Jan 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket Cricket - South Africa v England - Third Test

South Africa host England at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth in the third of the four-test series. 17 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

OLYMPICS OLYMPICS-2024/USA-BREAKDANCING (PIX) (TV)

U.S. breakdancing school eyes 2024 Olympics At a Washington breakdancing school, founder Antonio Castillo not only teaches the 1980's dance phenomenon to the next generation, he's also part of a team tasked with transforming it into an official Olympic sport. And many of his young students are already training intensively in hopes of winning gold in 2024.

17 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT MOTORSPORTS

MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV) Rallying - Dakar Rally

The 12th and final stage of the Dakar Rally is a 447-kilometre ride from Haradh to Qiddiya. 17 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS IRAN-HIJAB/CHESS (TV)

Interview with Iranian chess referee accused of violating dress code Shohreh Bayat, an Iranian chess referee who was accused of violating her country's strict Islamic dress codes, gives an interview on the sidelines of Women's World Chess Championship in Russian city of Vladivostok.

Jan 17 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NFL notebook

Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. 16 Jan 9 p.m. ET

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA

16 Jan 9 p.m. ET NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NHL notebook

News and notes from around the NHL 16 Jan

