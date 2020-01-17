Left Menu
Warriors G Evans breaks nose, sustains concussion

  Updated: 17-01-2020 05:51 IST
Golden State Warriors guard Jacob Evans sustained a broken nose and a concussion when he took an elbow to his face earlier this week, the team announced Thursday. Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic threw a lob toward forward Dwight Powell in Tuesday's win over the Warriors and Evans leaped to contest the play. Powell's right elbow inadvertently slammed into Evans' face before he grabbed the ball and scored the basket.

Evans went down to the floor and remained prone for several minutes. He eventually walked off with help from team trainers and was taken to a nearby hospital. The Warriors said Evans was placed in the NBA's concussion protocol. He will wear a mask once he returns while his nose is healing.

Evans, 22, is averaging 4.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 21 games this season, his second with the Warriors. --Field Level Media

