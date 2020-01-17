Braves re-sign INF Hechavarria to one-year deal

The Atlanta Braves on Thursday re-signed infielder and defensive specialist Adeiny Hechavarria to a one-year, $1 million deal. Hechavarria split time between the Braves and New York Mets last season but the Braves got the better of the 30-year-old. Hechavarria hit .328 with four home runs in 24 games with the Braves compared to .204 in 60 games with the Mets. The Braves picked up Hechavarria two days after he was released by the Mets in August.

Hechavarria brings versatility to an infield that lost third baseman Josh Donaldson in free agency. Hechavarria is a career .253 hitter with 37 home runs. He has played for seven different teams in his eight-year career.

