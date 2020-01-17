Left Menu
Habs hand Flyers rare home loss, 4-1

  Updated: 17-01-2020 08:26 IST
Image Credit: pixabay

Ilya Kovalchuk scored two goals and Tomas Tatar added one goal and two assists as the visiting Montreal Canadiens defeated the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-1, on Thursday. Artturi Lehkonen had one goal and Phillip Danault contributed three assists for the Canadiens, who had been 2-8-1 in their last 11 games.

Canadiens goaltender Carey Price made 40 saves. Joel Farabee scored the lone goal for the Flyers, who had their two-game winning streak snapped. Philadelphia suffered just its fourth regulation loss at home.

Flyers goaltender Alex Lyon, who started for the first time since Nov. 21, 2018, stopped 36 shots. Brian Elliott played in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win at St. Louis. Starter Carter Hart will miss the next 2-to-3 weeks with an abdominal strain.

Philadelphia's Ivan Provorov had a solid scoring chance at 15:45 in the first period, but he couldn't quite handle the pass cleanly and shot the puck just wide. Soon after, Farabee snapped a 15-game scoring drought by sending the puck through Price's pads for a 1-0 Flyers lead at 18:47.

Then with 54.3 seconds remaining, the Canadiens quickly tied the game at 1 when Tatar scored. It was Tatar's 17th goal of the season. Montreal was dominant early in the second as Kovalchuk scored on the power play at 2:08 after Kevin Hayes was sent off for hooking. Just 11 seconds later, Lehkonen extended the Canadiens' lead to 3-1.

The Flyers received a power play at 16:45 when Travis Konecny was taken down by Marco Scandella. Philadelphia wasn't able to capitalize and trailed by two goals after the period. Early in the third, the Flyers picked up another power play with Hayes coming up with a pair of good scoring opportunities. One shot went wide and the other was broken up by Shea Weber.

Kovalchuk recorded his second goal of the game at 11:13 of the third with a nasty wrist shot sent into the top right corner of the net for a 4-1 advantage.

